Which Arsenal loanee should be given a second chance?

Arsenal sent out several players on loan at the start of the season, with most of them unlikely to have a future at the Emirates. The Gunners currently boast one of the strongest squads in England, but they also have several players on their books who have struggled to make the grade.

Loan moves provide young talents and fringe players with a chance to develop and prove their worth. However, not every loanee will be given another opportunity at Arsenal. Some players will need to seek a permanent move elsewhere, while others could still have a future under Mikel Arteta. As the season progresses, it is becoming clearer which players deserve a second chance at Arsenal and who should be moved on.

So, which loanees should be given another opportunity to fight for a place in the team when they return? Here are three names who could still have a role to play at the Emirates.

Karl Hein

Arsenal is expected to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer, but Karl Hein is a player they should seriously consider keeping. The Estonian shot-stopper has been highly rated for some time, and there was a reason the club convinced him to sign a new contract last year. Instead of spending big on a backup goalkeeper, Hein could be the ideal option to compete for a spot in the squad. Given his talent and potential, he deserves another chance to prove himself at Arsenal.

Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares has struggled to cement his place at Arsenal in previous seasons, but he is currently showing signs of improvement on loan at Lazio. With Kieran Tierney likely to leave and uncertainty surrounding Oleksandr Zinchenko’s future, Arsenal may need defensive reinforcements at left-back. While Tavares has his flaws, his attacking ability and physical attributes could make him a valuable squad player. If he continues to impress in Serie A, Arteta should consider giving him another chance.

Fabio Vieira

The decision to send Fabio Vieira on loan to FC Porto was a surprising one, especially given Arsenal’s need for midfield depth. The move became even more questionable when Martin Odegaard suffered an injury earlier in the season. Vieira has been performing well in Portugal, and his creativity could be an asset for Arsenal next season. If he returns in good form, he could be an important option in midfield, providing competition and cover for Odegaard.

Conclusion

While Arsenal has several loanees who are unlikely to return, these three players have a genuine chance to fight for a place in the squad next season. Hein offers a homegrown goalkeeping option, Tavares provides depth at left-back, and Vieira could still become an important creative force. If they continue to develop and improve, they may yet have a future at the Emirates.