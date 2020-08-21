Which Arsenal loanees should we keep as they start to return to the club?

As the season has ended across Europe, Arsenal’s on-loan players have started returning to the club.

The Gunners have an army of players out on loan, some of whom are surplus to requirements and others who have been sent out to gain valuable first-team experience.

The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan have already secured another loan move after Arsenal extended the Armenian’s stay at Roma.

That leaves Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe as the players who spent last season out on-loan that have returned to the club.

Elneny was sent out after Unai Emery determined that he is simply not good enough for his team.

Emile Smith Rowe spent the first half of the season at Arsenal and he even played some games for their first team after Emery was fired.

However, Mikel Arteta obviously felt that it will serve his development better if he spent the rest of the season out on loan.

The young Englishman did a good job at Huddersfield and he earned lots of positive praise for his successful loan stint.

Elneny also did very well on loan at Besiktas and the Egyptian is wanted by a number of other Turkish sides (Turkish Football).

Although both players did well, I don’t think we should keep them.

Elneny isn’t fit for Arteta’s style and he should be sold, while Smith Rowe isn’t still developed enough to fight for a place in our first team, I think he should be given another full season out on loan.

An article from Ime