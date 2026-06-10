Which Arsenal Midfielders From The 2010s Deserve More Credit?

When Arsenal supporters reflect on the club’s best midfielders of the modern era, names such as Cesc Fàbregas, Patrick Vieira and Declan Rice often dominate the conversation. Yet the 2010s produced a number of talented midfielders who played key roles in the club’s successes and delivered moments that still live long in the memory.

From FA Cup heroes to creative maestros and dependable workhorses, these midfielders all left their mark on Arsenal during an important decade for the club.

Cup Heroes And Creative Geniuses

Aaron Ramsey

A vital presence in Arsenal’s engine room until his free transfer to Juventus in July 2019. Ramsey was the definitive hero of Arsenal’s modern FA Cup success, scoring the cheeky extra-time winner against Hull City in the 2014 final before heading home the decisive goal against Chelsea in the 2017 final.

Santi Cazorla

A fan favourite renowned for his sublime technical ability. His brilliant free-kick sparked Arsenal’s comeback from 2-0 down against Hull City in the 2014 FA Cup Final. The two-footed Spaniard frequently wore the captain’s armband as vice-captain alongside Mikel Arteta and Per Mertesacker.

Jack Wilshere

A force of nature whose peak years at the Emirates were sadly disrupted by injuries. Arsenal fans will never forget his involvement in the stunning team goal against Norwich City during the 2013/14 season, a move that showcased the club’s attacking football at its very best.

Mesut Özil

The German playmaker broke Arsenal’s transfer record in 2013 when he arrived from Real Madrid for £42.5 million. He made an instant impact with two assists on his debut against Sunderland. While his creativity and vision thrilled supporters under Arsène Wenger, his reluctance to contribute defensively eventually saw him frozen out under Mikel Arteta.

Unsung Servants And Cult Favourites

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Blessed with blistering pace and versatility, “The Ox” often found himself battling injuries and fierce competition for places. Despite never fully cementing a starting role, he remained a valuable squad member before departing for Liverpool in 2017, where he would later win the Champions League.

Granit Xhaka

A fierce and passionate midfielder who became one of the most divisive figures of the Emirates era. Across seven seasons, Xhaka served as a combative presence in the centre of the pitch and was capable of producing spectacular long-range strikes that left goalkeepers with little chance.

Mohamed Elneny

Signed from FC Basel for around £5 million, Elneny proved to be a reliable and tireless servant during his eight-year spell in North London. His most memorable moment came against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in 2016, when he curled a stunning first-time effort past the reigning Champions League holders. It was his first goal for the club.

Dani Ceballos

The Spanish midfielder spent two seasons on loan from Real Madrid between 2019 and 2021. While his time at Arsenal produced mixed performances, he secured his place in club folklore by scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, helping send Arsenal to the 2020 FA Cup semi-finals.

Arsenal’s history is often defined by its biggest stars, but these midfielders all contributed important moments, memorable performances and silverware during the 2010s. Whether through creativity, leadership, determination or cup-winning heroics, each played a significant role in keeping Arsenal competitive throughout the decade.

Which of these midfielders do you think deserves more credit from Arsenal supporters? Let us know in the comments below.

Liam Harding

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…