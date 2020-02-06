Which Arsenal on-loan players will be ready to make the first team next season?.

At least two on-loan players should feature for the Arsenal senior team next season

Arsenal has a good few players out on loan this season and the hope for some of them is that they can come back and win a first-team place, however, others know their time is up and they simply won’t be given another chance at the Emirates again.

I expect the older Arsenal loanees like Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be plotting their futures away from North London.

Willam Saliba seems to be developing well at Saint Etienne and I expect him to be involved with the first team when he returns from his loan spell in the summer.

Emile Smith-Rowe has gone on-loan to Huddersfield where he has started quite brightly. The young Englishman is highly-rated at the Emirates and he should be the next breakout midfielder. There is every chance he could see more first-team action next season.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has moved to Nurnberg on-loan after struggling for action. The Greek defender was a surprise signing by the Gunners. He doesn’t seem to have a future at the Emirates and leaving permanently next summer would be his best chance of building a career for himself.

Dejan Iliev is already 24 years old and still has two goalkeepers ahead of him besides Bernd Leno. He still isn’t close to a first-team place and will probably head out on loan again next season or sold on.

So, in conclusion, the only two players I can see featuring in the first team next season are William Saliba and Emile Smith Rowe.

An article by Ime