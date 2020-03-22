Which Arsenal player can become their assist king for the next few years

Arsenal have at least three players that can be goal providers for the next decade

The top ten Premier League assist makers for this season was recently revealed and no Arsenal players featured in that top ten.

Despite having the likes of Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos on their team, Arsenal players are simply not creating enough goals for the team.

The table is topped by the ever-reliable, Kevin de Bruyne, while Trent Alexander Arnold is second and shows that players from any position can provide the goals.

It is not all gloom and doom for Arsenal though, there are three players who I think can become important goal creators in the years to come.

I reckon that Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe can become top goal creators in the next few seasons.

The trio either broke into the Arsenal first team this season or joined the club in the summer.

Saka has already created nine goals for the team this season and I believe he can only get better. The priority now would be to get him to sign a new deal, once he does that, I think that he will be a great assist maker for us for seasons to come.

Martinelli has broken into the team after joining in the summer. The Brazilian has the hunger required to succeed and I think he will provide more goals in seasons to come.

Nicolas Pepe has been criticised a lot this campaign and his transfer fee seems to make his critics forget that this is his first season in England.

He has provided eight assists already and I back him to provide more goals in the years to come.