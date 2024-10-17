Which Arsenal player covers the most distance during games in 2024?

German’s importance to the squad is summed up by key stat.

Kai Havertz has been a revelation for us not only for his performances in this campaign so far but for the form he has shown throughout this calendar year in an Arsenal shirt. The German has a total of 22 G/A (15 goals and 7 assists) for us in this calendar year which is impressive on it’s own without even considering his exploits for his country in the Euros and the recent international breaks.

He has dropped some really impressive displays for us this season with his goalscoring especially at home being an area where he has excelled in this season however his work ethic is a major reason why he has endeared himself in the hearts of most gooners in recent months which is no surprise he is the best in this statistic within the Arsenal squad in the Premier League.

The German international has covered the most distance for Arsenal with his total of 75.7KM beating the second best total of 70.9KM by a fair few which was covered by Thomas Partey. His goalscoring has been on the fore in recent months but arguable the best characteristic he brings to this squad is his ability to be a facilitator on the pitch with his selfless pressing, hold up play and never say die attitude.

With him missing the recent international break with a knee problem, we hope he will be back fit for the game against Bournemouth on Saturday so that we can see him continuing his rich vein of form!

Thoughts, gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…