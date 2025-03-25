Which Arsenal player has played the most minutes for the club, this season so far?

Irrespective of the season we’ve had thus far, there have been some excellent performers throughout. Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhães immediately come to mind in that regard, even after being out since December, Bukayo Saka was a top performer before his unfortunate injury. In our backline, one player was out shone probably for the first time since he became established in the squad. That player in particular is William Saliba but even though Gabriel has been our best defender this campaign, the Frenchman has remained consistent throughout.

I don’t want to say Saliba has gone under the radar but that has been the case at times due to the utter brilliance of Gabriel. It’s nice to finally see the Brazilian getting his flowers for a change after all the hype surrounding William Saliba (deserved hype!). Regardless of who has been better between the two, Saliba has been a mainstay in the squad. This is especially the case in the Premier League as he has missed just two games this season. In fact, Saliba has accumulated the most minutes of any outfielder in the squad this season, amassing 2,366 minutes of league action. This tally is incredibly just 17 minutes more than his partner at the heart of the defence who boasts a total 2,349 PL minutes so far.

In the two games he missed against Liverpool and Aston Villa, it is important to note we drew both encounters which further highlights his importance to the squad. He missed the former as a result of that contentious sending off away to Bournemouth while sitting out the Villa game due to a minor hamstring issue. The Gunners will hope he stays fit for the rest of the campaign as we seek to salvage what we can. With that said however, looking at the minutes he’s clocked up this campaign. Would it be smart to start resting him more in the league?

