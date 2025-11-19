Which Arsenal player is close to getting suspended?

Arsenal will return to Premier League action this weekend when they face Tottenham in a high-stakes north London derby. The Gunners will be eager to secure a win after failing to do so in their last match just before the international break. Mikel Arteta has been working diligently to ensure that his team regains consistency, yet he is aware that Tottenham will present a significant challenge.

Spurs have enjoyed a competitive season and are focused on securing a top-four finish, meaning they will be highly motivated to avoid defeat. For Arsenal, losing the fixture would be particularly difficult given Manchester City’s current fine run of form, placing additional pressure on the Gunners to perform. The availability of key players will therefore be essential, with Arteta having to manage both injuries and potential suspensions carefully.

Arsenal’s Discipline Under Scrutiny

In the previous season, Arsenal’s lack of discipline was evident, with red cards disrupting the team’s rhythm and affecting results. This term, however, the squad has demonstrated greater control, reducing the frequency of such incidents and improving overall cohesion on the pitch. Maintaining this discipline is crucial, particularly in high-pressure matches against rivals like Tottenham, where mistakes can prove costly.

One area of concern is the accumulation of yellow cards, which can result in suspension if a player reaches five. As reported by Standard Sport, Riccardo Calafiori is the Arsenal player closest to a potential suspension, having already collected three yellow cards this season. Arteta will need to monitor his involvement carefully to ensure the Italian star remains available for the derby, as losing him could weaken the squad at a crucial moment.

Preparing for a Critical North London Derby

The north London derby represents a key test for Arsenal as they aim to maintain momentum and stay competitive in the Premier League’s upper reaches. Ensuring that the team is disciplined and physically prepared will be vital, with both tactical awareness and composure required throughout the match. With Tottenham equally determined to secure a positive result, Arsenal must combine focus and energy to gain the advantage and collect the three points.

Managing the risk of suspension and keeping key players fit will be central to Arteta’s preparations. A strong showing in this match would provide confidence for the remainder of the campaign and strengthen the team’s position in the race for the top four, highlighting the importance of discipline and consistency in achieving long-term success.

