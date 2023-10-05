Which Arsenal player would you choose to replace Saka against Man City if unavailable?

Bukayo Saka hasn’t been lucky in the last few games. He finished the NLD 2-2 draw with Spurs with an injury; he couldn’t finish our 4-0 win over Bournemouth due to injury, and on Tuesday night, he had to be subbed off due to yet another injury in the 34th minute of the 2-1 Lens loss.

There’s a big possibility he won’t be available for our game against Manchester City.

Of course, his absence is concerning because he is a cog in Arteta’s project.

We were toothless in our Champions League loss to Lens after the 22-year-old was replaced. He was influential early in the game, since it was he who set up Gabriel Jesus to give us the lead, even though the French side equalised minutes later, before scoring the winner in the second half.

If Saka is ruled out for the Manchester City game, Arteta may be forced to make a decision this weekend. With that established, who can fill in for our starboy?

1. Reiss Nelson

Saka was subbed off in the 27th minute of our 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest last season (on October 30th), with what appeared to be an injury. Reiss Nelson took his spot and ran the show on the right wing. Though we’ve seen him mostly on the left wing this season, where he’s looked dangerous, he could also play on the right wing, and, remembering how he scored a brace in that Forest win last season, he may be a good alternative for our star boy.

2. Kai Havertz

If there was ever a moment to try out the German international on the wing, this is it. So far, Arteta has preferred to use him as an attacking midfielder. He hasn’t shone in the role, but the hope is that he will improve with time. There’s no harm in experimenting with him on the right wing. The silver lining in our signing of Havertz was that he could play wherever in attack; now could be the time for him to show us that. With him on the right wing, Fabio Vieira could fill in at midfield.

3. Fabio Vieira

The Portuguese international for a number of games has replaced Saka. Many have dismissed Vieira as Saka’s backup, but what do they think of Vieira being introduced and playing on the right wing in the previous few games he’s come on for Saka?

These are the three players we could consider that might replace Saka on the right wing if he is unable to play in our must-win game against Manchester City.

Who would you like to see on the right wing?

Darren N

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…