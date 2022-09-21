Which Arsenal players are in training with Arteta this week – (NOT on international duty)

Arsenal are sitting pretty on top of the Premier League despite being recently affected by many injuries to some key players, so it is imperative that we use this international break to get our squad back to fitness, and of course to hope that none of our players away come back with any extra problems.

We obviously know that our injured players like Mo Elneny would not be joining up with Egypt, but we have Thomas Partey being called up by Ghana despite not having played for a month.

At least Ukraine have agreed that Zinchenko can stay in London to recover from his second injury of the season, but Martin Odegaard looks set to join Norway although he is very unlikely to play.

It is great for Arsenal though that Gabriel, Jesus and Martinelli do not have to travel to join Brazil and can continue training with Arteta, but it looks like Smith-Rowe will be on very light training for some time yet.

Cedric Soares looks like he is close to recovery and can hopefully train normally now, and hopefully Reiss Nelson is getting closer to full traing.

Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka and Tomiyasu are all away, although I think they could all do with a rest! Fabio Vieira proved his fitness against Brentford and will have an extra couple of weeks with Arteta to improve his fitness further, while Ben White, Sambi Lokonga and Rob Holding will also be at London Colney, along with Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah

So, all in all, I think Arteta can be pleased with how many of the squad he can work on during this enforced break. Hopefully we will have a very strong team by the time the North London Derby comes along on October 1st….