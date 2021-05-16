Which Arsenal players are we likely to see in action at the Euros?

In Arsene Wenger’s years at Arsenal, he made a big point about trying to develop and maintain an ‘English Core’, and we all know that that didn’t always work out very well. But we were always guaranteed to see a few up and coming youngsters in the English national side, but that run has practically come to end in recent times.

We now have the Euros coming up in just one month, and with England installed as one of the favourites in the Football Betting Online it would be nice to see a few Arsenal players out on the pitch. But right now just about the only Gunner we expect to get called up for England is our new rising star Bukayo Saka, and even he is not a certainty as yet.

An outsider to get a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad is our other rapidly improving starlet Emile Smith-Rowe, but with the intense competition for places in the squad he can only be an outsider to get the nod. England start their fixtures against Croatia on June 13th at Wembley.

Our two on-loan players Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock are rank outsiders to be amongst the Three Lions reserves, but with Willock’s explosive form since joining Newcastle and AMN’s versatility, either of them may be still a possibility in Southgate’s mind, although they are more likely to feature for the U21’s along with Eddie Nketiah.

Outside of the England side, barring injury, we are nearly certain to see Kieran Tierney feature for Scotland when they play the Czech Republic the following day, but the Scots are in the same group as England but are the rank outsiders to go through to the knockouts. Could they cause a shock like Wales did in the last Euros by finishing ahead of England?

Wales have qualified again and are sure to have our ex-Gunner Aaron Ramsey in the side, and they will be playing their first game on June 12th against Switzerland, who will have Granit Xhaka as captain. Unluckily for them they have been drawn to play this game in Baku, and Arsenal fans are well aware about the difficulties of getting to this remote stadium in the wilds of Azerbaijan. I bet they wish they were playing at Wembley!

It looks like it is going to be a very quiet Euros for Arsenal players, as otherwise maybe Cedric Soares will be a Portugese squad player and Bernd Leno will also probably just be a reserve for Germany. Hopefully Hector Bellerin will be fit and in the Spanish squad, but right now it looks like Mikel Arteta will have a lot of players having a full pre-season ahead of the next campaign..