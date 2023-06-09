Which matches with Arsenal players are worth watching in the upcoming international games

I have always found it to be a bit crazy that, after a long a gruelling League season, all of the top players have to pick themselves up and go straight into (mostly meaningless) international games.

England, with Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale called up, are playing in the Euro 24 Qualifiers so there is some sort of point, but why on Earth are they being matched against teams like Malta and North Macedonia, who would struggle against a team made up from League One players?

The Three Lions will be expected to win both games by 4 goals or more, so they are hardly going to be exciting, even from a neutrals point of view, never mind an England fan. Why don’t these minor teams have their own separate World Cup with other teams of the same calibre. This really annoys me!

But some players are in games that could be worth watching, for instance we have 3 Arsenal players in the USA squad (as I spoke about here) to play Mexico in the semifinal of the American version of the Nations League.

A Euro Qualifier that Gooners may want to watch is when Martin Odegaard’s Norway take on Kieran Tierney’s Scotland, and we have our newboy Jakub Kiwior picked from a Poland friendly when they face Germany.

The only other game I would recommend is seeing if Jorginho gets a starting place when Italy take on Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinal.

I am listing every game that Arsenal players could be involved in, but personally I think that other than the above mentioned, they are mostly meaningless to me….

Thursday, June 15

Spain v Italy (Jorginho)

UEFA Nations League | Enschede | 7.45pm

Friday, June 16

USA (Balogun, Turner, Trusty) v Mexico

Concacaf Nations League | Las Vegas | 3am

Malta v England (Saka, Ramsdale)

Euro 2024 qualifier | Valletta | 7.45pm

Andorra v Switzerland (Xhaka)

Euro 2024 qualifier | Andorra la Vella | 7.45pm

Poland (Kiwior) v Germany

Friendly | Warsaw | 7.45pm

Saturday, June 17

Norway (Odegaard) v Tierney (Scotland)

Euro 2024 qualifier | Oslo | 5pm

Azerbaijan v Estonia (Hein)

Euro 2024 qualifier | Baku | 5pm

Iceland (Runnarsson) v Slovakia

Euro 2024 qualifier | Reykjavik | 7.45pm

Sunday, June 18

Italy (Jorginho) v TBC

Nations League finals | Netherlands

Madagascar v Ghana (Partey)

2024 AFCON qualifier | Antananarivo | 3pm

Monday, June 19

England (Saka, Ramsdale) v North Macedonia

Euro 2024 qualifier | Manchester | 7.45pm

Switzerland (Xhaka) v Romania

Euro 2024 qualifier | Lucerne | 7.45pm

USA (Balogun, Turner, Trusty) v TBC

Concacaf Nations League finals | Las Vegas

Tuesday, June 20

Scotland (Tierney) v Georgia

Euro 2024 qualifier | Glasgow | 7.45pm

Norway (Odegaard) v Cyprus

Euro 2024 qualifier | Oslo | 7.45pm

Moldova v Poland (Kiwior)

Euro 2024 qualifier | Chisinau | 7.45pm

Estonia (Hein) v Belgium

Euro 2024 qualifier | Tallinn | 7.45pm

Iceland (Runnarsson) v Portugal

Euro 2024 qualifier | Reykjavik | 7.45pm