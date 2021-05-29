Which Arsenal players called up to the Euros could win a medal?

Tonight’s Champions League Final between Chelsea and Manchester City in Porto will mark the official end of the season for the big European Leagues, but fear not, as we will only have to survive two weeks without football as Euro 2020 Finals kicks off on June 11th with the final a month later..

I’m not expecting Arsenal fans to be overly excited though, as there are hardly any Gunners selected to play in the tournament, but that could certainly help Mikel Arteta to have a problem free preparation for the new season.

Right now we have four Arsenal players selected; that could be reduced the three as Bukayo Saka is included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad and is not certain to make the Final Cut. It would be a real shame if he doesn’t get to go, because England, along with Belgium and France, are one of the favourites to win the Euros. It would be fantastic for our rising superstar to get the boost of winning a major final with his country, although it remains to seen if he would get to play much even if he is on the plane…

To be totally honest, the only other Arsenal player that could seriously win a medal at the Euros is our German shot stopper Bernd Leno, but with Manuel Neuer also in the squad, you may as well forget seeing him in action on the pitch.

I suppose I should say that Granit Xhaka has an outside chance of a medal as Switzerland are known to be able to cause problems for some big teams on their day. They are in Group D, fighting against Wales, Italy and Turkey for a place in the knockouts, but how is it fair that Switzerland have to play Italy in Rome, with their other two fixtures being played in the wilderness of Baku, while priviledged England play all their Group games at their home ground of Wembley?

Arsenal’s only other player that is in the competition is Kieran Tierney with Scotland, if he is fit enough. England’s neighbours have had some great successes against England At Wembley and could cause a shock there, but with Croatia and the Czech Republic also in the same group, you can’t really fancy their chances of progessing beyond the Group Stages, can you?