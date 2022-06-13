Which Arsenal players could be playing at the 2022 World Cup?

This year we will see the first ever Winter World Cup, bang in the middle of the Premier League calendar.

It will be fascinating to see how managers and players juggle the schedule.

Will we get to early November and talent are playing clearly with one eye on Qatar?

Will January and Feb see a raft of injuries?

Does this pressure owners to invest more in their squads?

As most nations wind down their fixtures and have a break for the summer, I thought it be fun to look at some of the Gunners who might be on show at the 2022 World Cup.

England

Ramsdale in my opinion should be number one but that would have happened by now if Southgate was planning to change his keeper for November.

Our goalie and Saka are surely on the plane?

White should be if the manager continues to play a back three.

He’s claimed if the tournament was tomorrow, he would know the majority of his squad.

Smith Rowe might need a strong start to the season because there is serious competition in the position he plays.

USA

Matt Turner Announced in January will be a Gunner this summer.

Played whole career in America.

Will start as our number 2 but Europa League and Carabao Cup early rounds will give him game time in preparation for the World Cup.

Mexico

Arsenal’s 18-year-old has a big reputation.

Marcel Flores is yet play a senior game for us but has been trusted to be on the bench a couple of times.

Recently ended hope he would play for England or Canada by coming on as a sub for Mexico against Chile.

With 5 months to go, Mexico are keeping an eye on the teenager but no reason to rush him.

France

Arsenal used to have a proud history of being represented by some of the French finest.

This time it’s Saliba who is the most likely sole Gunner to participate for Les Bleus.

Bear in mind everything the defender has done to impress the media in his country has not been in an Arsenal shirt.

His nation are bemused how a Centre back who can get in the Ligue one team of the season and deemed good enough for the World Champions, can’t break into the worst Arsenal team in decades.

Competition for players is a high standard so might come down to how much Arteta plays him.

Portugal

Cedric is back in the Portugal set up after time away. Would be a reliable squad player who you can trust to do a job.

Zero reason to rush Tavares into the senior side.

Japan

Tomiyasu is thought of highly in Japan, even captaining the side.

While he plays mostly on the right for us, has been asked at times to play in the middle for his country.

The big question mark is can he stay fit in what a gruelling schedule will be the next few months

Belgium

Capped once in 2021, Lokonga’s reputation has probably gone backwards since he moved to London.

A loan move might get him more playing time but even then, I think it’s an outside chance he plays at the World Cup

Brazil

Our two Gabriel’s should play enough from now till November to be in the squad, if not the starting line-up.

If either play, could become the tournament’s break out stars.

Switzerland

Xhaka divides opinion at the Emirates but is adored in his country.

Their captain, with over 100 caps, will be playing at his third World Cup.

Ghana

Partey plays as long as he can stay fit.

Arteta might feel either side of the World Cup he needs to manage his game time.

If you believe their FA, Eddie Nketiah will be playing for the Black Stars come November.

Is there any other Gunner you think can break into their international squads?

Who do you think will steal the show?

Be Kind in the comments

Dan