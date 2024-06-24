Which Arsenal players do you think should be sold to benefit their own careers?

Alan Smith says some Arsenal player’s need to move on

As the summer transfer window continues, Arsenal will be looking to buy, sell and offload players and after the season we just had, there’s definitely a few players that should be considering moving on from the club this summer, if not only for the club’s benefit but also for their own career trajectory.

Ex Arsenal striker Alan Smith has spoke to ‘Lord Ping’ on three players he thinks should leave the club this summer, saying this “I think there are several players at Arsenal that must move on for the good of their careers. Ramsdale does not want to be sitting on the bench all season again, does he? He’s said as much in a recent interview.”

“Ramsdale is good enough to occupy the number one spot in the Premier League for somebody, whether it’s a top four club is another matter.”

“Eddie Nketiah used to get 20 minutes quite regularly the season before this one, but since Havertz has come in, that’s not happening anymore. It’s a shame for him because I do like him. He’s come through the ranks and he’s a good finisher but with so little game time I’m sure now he’ll want to start really getting his career going.”

The third player Smith thinks should be moving on is another academy graduate, Reiss Nelson, who strangely only signed a contract extension with the Gunners at the end of last summer, at a rumoured wage of 100,000 a week. Despite the fact that Bukayo Saka often needed a rest or was playing with an injury, Nelson only made one start in the Premier League all season, and was not even in the squad for the last 8 matches. He was used early on in 5 of our six Champions League group games, but only totalled 178 minutes on the field.

Smith thinks that these figures show he is not in Arteta’s future plans. “Reiss Nelson is in a very similar situation. He needs to be playing regularly now,”

“From Arsenal’s point of view, it is an advantage because these youth team players can command good fees that, as we know with the financial regulations, are regarded as pure profit because they come through the academy.”

“Chelsea are trying to do that to offset all of their incomings. Connor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah are the players that they are rumoured to be open to moving on. Selling them, Gallagher in particular, would have a much bigger impact on Chelsea than it would if Arsenal sold Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah.”

“From a financial point of view, Arsenal have spent a lot of money over the last few windows, and they would need to sell in order to invest as heavily as they want to.”

And honestly, you can’t really disagree with him on any one of the players mentioned. Ramsdale is clearly not going to be Arteta’s first choice and should be thinking about his career and international career. Nketiah just isn’t looking like he’s going to be able to break through and need to be playing for his own sake and Nelson is another player who just isn’t getting the minutes he needs to continue to progress.

Arsenal have a lot of thinking to do but clearing out some of the deadwood is necessary this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is there anyone else you think they need to move on for their own good?

