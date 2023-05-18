Which Arsenal players do you think will remain untouchable starters next season?

Arsenal was extremely improved this season, but they couldn’t quite beat Manchester City to the Premier League title. The hope is that they’ll be better next season after a successful blockbuster summer transfer window. Several top stars are linked with a move to the Emirates; Joao Cancelo, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Marc Guehi, and Mousa Diaby are some of them.

In this piece, I’d like to avoid discussing who joins, but I’d like to ask you if Arteta gets his top targets: which of the current stars are likely to make it to the Boss’ starting XI in the next campaign?

Aaron Ramsdale will remain in goal; I doubt a top keeper will be signed. The Englishman has sometimes been criticised for his concentration in games, but he can be coached to be even better.

William Saliba (if he signs a new contract), Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko could comfortably keep their spots in defence. As for the right back, there may be a fight over who takes it. Tomiyasu and White may each have a claim on it; other than the two, there’s talk of Cancelo joining. He could also be an option there.

At midfield, Odegaard may be the only one who is safe. Granit Xhaka is tipped to leave, and Thomas Partey may find himself on the bench if Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice join.

In attack, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are guaranteed starters. The two need the summer break; come next season, they’ll be ready to go. Weeks ago, there was talk of Arteta getting a “super striker,” a physical striker. Jesus’ position in the starting 11 is doubtful if one is signed.

Thus, of the Arsenal squad Arteta had at his disposal this season, I see Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, Odegaard, Martinelli, and Saka starting.

Which current players do you think will remain untouchable next seeason?

Darren N

