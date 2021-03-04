Which Arsenal players have improved the most this season?

Players Who Have Improved this Season

This season has not been very good. We started decently and then went into some of the worst form in the history of the club. Then we got back into being a good team. All of this while being one of the most unlucky teams in England. So, has anyone being good this season? Or even improved? Surprisingly enough: yes. Let’s run through the list.

Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette was a known stock by the beginning of the season. He is a good link-up striker who puts in a shift defensively and does not score too many goals. Physically, he is off the pace and does not trouble too many defenders. This all made for a very frustrating player.

However, the Frenchman has really been scoring at a faster clip than before. His goals has provided much relief while everything else had dried up. Is he looking to break the lofty heights of his 15-goal Premier League record?

Rob Holding.

The Englishman has transformed into one of Arsenal’s most reliable defenders since his return from a long-term injury from Emery’s reign. In his absence, the club suffered through turpsy turvy defending from individuals who will not be mentioned. However, Gandalf has returned with his staff to bring hope to the midlands.

Solid defender, good communicator, slightly improved ball-playing, the 2 million euro punt from Bolton is now a solid option for Arteta’s consideration. A highlight of his season was when the cameras caught him shouting at the ref about Adama Traore’s constant falling. “He’s built like a brick shithouse, how’s he gone down like that!”

Mohammed Elneny

One of Arsene Wenger’s cheeky roulette spins. Elneny has flourished under Arteta‘s tutelage this season, participating to good effect in big wins against Liverpool and Manchester United. Impeccable at the basics of midfield play and utterly safe, the Egyptian proves Johan Cryuff’s quip that football is a simple game and only the best can do it simple.

Mohammed Salah should watch out. Johan Cryuff is coming for his title as the best Egyptian in the world.

Granit Xhaka.

This list is becoming too long, isn’t it? That’s Mikel Arteta for you. The Swiss playmaker has somehow become Arsenal’s most reliable midfielder ever since he screamed “f*** you” to the fans. You know, maybe that’s what you need, too. Let it out at work and let the customers know you are so tired of their shit. You might end up being begged to stay with the promise of a payrise.

Jokes apart, Granit Xhaka is really looking the part currently. Credit must be given to Arteta for finding the perfect role for a player Arsene Wenger struggled to really define after spending 35 million euros for his signature. The Partey-Xhaka pivot looks like a top pairing.

Bukayo Saka.

Oh Bukayo. Oh sweet summer child. Oh bloom of roses and dew of the morning. You sweet sweet fragrance of love and milk. Thy dark silhouette pirouette in the penalty box. Thou young saviour of our season. Thou silly sting of Nigerian chilli. Thou art God’s child and shalt inherit Fabregas throne. We love thee from now till thou shall be gone to City.

Arsenal’s most used outfield player. Arsenal’s most creative player. Arsenal’s best leftback, attacking midfielder, left-winger, right-winger, and for some glorious minutes against Benfica, also our best rightback. What shall we do without our teenage superstar?

That’s it. That’s the list. I refused to put in the likes of Cedric or Smith-Rowe because they haven’t played enough games for such a rating and the likes of Tierney and Leno because they have just always been good. Let me know your opinion in the comments, fellow gunners.

Agboola Israel