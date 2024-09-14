Which Arsenal players have stood out for you so far, in the Women’s Champions League qualifiers?

Coming into the UEFA Women’s Champions League, there’s a lot of hope for Arsenal Women and, considering how we’ve played in the first two games of the qualifying stages, I think our Gunners have a great chance to go far this season. Arsenal have invested well again, bringing quality players into the team who seem to have been able to seamlessly slide into the squad, and there’s a big sense of togetherness amongst the women this season. We are playing as a cohesive unit and look dangerous when on the ball, dominating play and possession and look to be a serious contender for silverware this season.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League is not an easy competition to win and the scheduling of the whole thing is a bit annoying, let alone the path to the competition itself, but it is what it is and although it puts some clubs at a disadvantage, it’s just something that some clubs must deal with.

In the first two games of Arsenal’s UWCL 2024-25 journey, I saw a lot of positive things that have given me hope for the upcoming season and this campaign. Things I didn’t see last season and things that will hopefully lead us to success this season, in every competition. We look a lot more cohesive and like a unit that gets and understands each other. With plenty of quality players and competition to start games in most positions, it gives us a lot of depth to work with and we’re going to need that with a lot of upcoming games.

Our attack looks dangerous, with new signing Mariona Caldentey looking to have slipped straight into a starting role. Caldentey has been linking up with both Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord in the frontline. Our defence looks solid, Emily Fox has been a stand out player for me last season and in our games so far. I think Fox gives us an extra level of defence but can also bring a lot of fluidity into our attack, passing the ball well and reading the game perfectly.

I also think our midfield looks positive with both Kim Little and Kyra Cooney-Cross being stand out players for me in the middle of the pitch. Both players probably didn’t get as much playing times as they had wanted last season, with Cooney-Cross trying to bed herself into the team and Little having some injury issues, but both seem to have started this campaign looking on top of their form and dangerous. Controlling the play and connecting both the defensive line and the attacking line to make us a more solid unit.

With a tough game coming against BK Hacken FF, we face another big challenge, but if we can continue to do what we have been doing so far, things should go our way.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….