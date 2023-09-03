Which Arsenal players need to step up against Manchester United?

As the big game against Manchester United approaches, us Arsenal fans will be hoping to show up as a dominant force.
Arsenal looks like the favourites to win, with Man United’s away record being nothing short of shocking; managing to win only three out of the last eleven away games, and they haven’t won at The Emirates in a league game, since 2017.
With Thomas Partey rumoured to be injured, Areta will be fiercely relying on new signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to step up and perform. Casemiro and Rice in the centre of the midfield should be a great match up and one to watch.
United are known for their counter attacking football and although they have a few injury concerns of their own, our two centre backs Gabriel and Saliba are going to be key factors if were going to get a win and get an all-important clean sheet.
Gabriel Jesus is reportedly back fit and was seen training with the squad. Although Eddie Nketiah has hit the ground running, I’d expect Arteta to stick with the experience of Gabriel Jesus in the front line and Saka and Martinelli on the wings.
An important game for our season, with two wins and a draw so far, it’s a must-win. We can’t afford to fall behind in the race for the title with City.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Havertz surely , Rice, Saka and Martinelli will decide this one
I want to see more cohesion among players in terms of utilizing the strengths of the players on the pitch, who ever start. We are severely lacking cohesion.
Nketiah scored two goals against Man United in January and has been instrumental in our last three games, so I’d expect him to play ahead of Jesus
Odegaard and Saka didn’t make long diagonal passes when they got stuck on the right wing in our last game, so they should do it today
I also think Jorginho will play CDM with Rice in front of him to support Nketiah and maybe Trossard will play ahead of Martinelli
Yes, I would like to see more crosses into the final third than weak short passes. Saka and Odegaard very rarely attempt diagonal crosses into the box. That has to change.
But for diagonal passes you strong CF who will attack the ball like Haaland or Kane
Without target like that, those crosses could be wasteful
I would love to see white, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko as Back 4
Viera, Rice and Odegaard as Midfield as Partey is injured
And up front it should be Jesus, Martinelli and Saka
Surely Havertz shouldn’t be starting this game because he is not performing well enough..
And if Viera is not there then Jorginho should start with Midfield of Rice, Jorginho and Odegaard
This midfield capable enough to beat Utd at Emirates stadium
Just rocked up at Holloway Road (late night)…
This is a season defining game in my eyes, so the whole team needs to improve with and without the ball. We need too see confidence in what we are trying to achieve and with a Manure team with so many changes and pretty awful from gk to midfield, anything less than the 3 points will be nothing short of a disaster for team confidence and supporters belief.
We are owed a performance in a competitive
game since last seasons meltdown, let it be today 🤞