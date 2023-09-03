Which Arsenal players need to step up against Manchester United?

As the big game against Manchester United approaches, us Arsenal fans will be hoping to show up as a dominant force.

Arsenal looks like the favourites to win, with Man United’s away record being nothing short of shocking; managing to win only three out of the last eleven away games, and they haven’t won at The Emirates in a league game, since 2017.

With Thomas Partey rumoured to be injured, Areta will be fiercely relying on new signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to step up and perform. Casemiro and Rice in the centre of the midfield should be a great match up and one to watch.

United are known for their counter attacking football and although they have a few injury concerns of their own, our two centre backs Gabriel and Saliba are going to be key factors if were going to get a win and get an all-important clean sheet.

Gabriel Jesus is reportedly back fit and was seen training with the squad. Although Eddie Nketiah has hit the ground running, I’d expect Arteta to stick with the experience of Gabriel Jesus in the front line and Saka and Martinelli on the wings.

An important game for our season, with two wins and a draw so far, it’s a must-win. We can’t afford to fall behind in the race for the title with City.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

