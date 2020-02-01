Which Arsenal players should be sold or offered new contracts next summer?

Arsenal policy means five senior players are up for contract renewal.

Next summer five senior Arsenal players will have just one year left on their contract, that means they have to sign new deals or be sold if Arsenal is to stick to their new contract policy.

Last year in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph Raul Sanllehi said this

“In general, I do believe that a player’s contract should never go to the last year, as a policy,”

“But I don’t think I am inventing the wheel. Anybody could agree on that. Normally, the contracts of the players are for five years. You need to have a clear idea of what you want to do with that player when he is in the third year, at the latest.”

Below I list the five senior players who have contracts set to enter their final year next summer and I give my opinion on whether they should be offered new deals or sold

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

If Aubameyang can be persuaded to sign a new deal then, of course, we keep him. If not, he must be sold.

Mesut Özil

A no brainer, absolutely not, he cannot be sold and so the club will have no choice but to let him run his contract down.

Sokratis

Should be sold next summer, he has not done enough to warrant a new deal, however, he does have time to change minds.

David Luiz

He should have been sold the day we bought him and there is no way he should be offered a new deal.

Shkodran Mustafi

Be sold, however, I could easily change my mind with the German as I do believe he is talented and if he shows consistency then he could be an asset going forward.

That is my opinion, let me know your views on which ones should be offered new deals or sold.