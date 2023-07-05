Which Arsenal players should you put in your Fantasy FPL Team?

Which Arsenal players should fans be choosing for their FPL teams

Arsenal’s early run of fixtures in the upcoming season makes their players appealing options for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

According to the Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR), four of the Gunners first six matches have a low score of only two. Additionally, the London side have the advantage of playing four home fixtures in the first six gameweeks, providing an opportunity for their players to deliver strong performances.

Defender Gabriel had an impressive season in 2022/23, finishing fourth among defenders with 146 FPL points. He showcased both defensive solidity, with 14 clean sheets, and a notable goal threat, registering 26 shots in the box and 19 headed shots. With his strong performances, Gabriel stands out as a reliable defensive option for FPL managers.

Midfielder Martin Odegaard emerged as Arsenal’s top-scoring player in FPL last season, tallying 15 goals and eight assists for a total of 212 points.

PREMIER LEAGUE: 13:08 The Scout says: "Martin Odegaard (£8.5m) earns a £2.0m price jump after finishing last season as Arsenal’s top-scoring player in Fantasy on 212 points.#epl #fpl #news #retweet — Unique Eleven (@ElevenUnique) July 3, 2023

Odegaard’s consistent attacking contributions make him an enticing option for FPL managers, especially considering his potential price similarity to Bukayo Saka. Odegaard’s ability to deliver big hauls, as evidenced by his nine double-figure returns, sets him apart as a go-to midfielder for Arsenal.

Forward Gabriel Jesus, despite being hampered by injuries, still managed to impress in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists, showcasing his clinical finishing ability. His stats, such as 26 big chances and 32 shots on target, highlight his potential as a goal-scoring threat. With his attacking prowess and a favorable early fixture schedule, Jesus could be a valuable asset for FPL managers.

Furthermore, the reclassification of Kai Havertz from a forward to a midfielder adds an intriguing dynamic to Arsenal’s options. Havertz’s move to Arteta’s side and the likelihood of playing in midfield under Mikel Arteta makes him an interesting prospect at a price of £7.5m.

Overall, Arsenal’s favorable early fixtures and the performances of players like Gabriel, Odegaard, Jesus, and Havertz make them appealing options for FPL managers looking for productive players at the start of the season.

Yash Bisht