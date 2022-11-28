Which Arsenal players are likely to leave in January if Arteta gets his targets?

We are currently only one month away from the January transfer window, and as Mikel Arteta has already stated that the Arsenal squad is still very ‘thin’, then we must certainly expect to see quite a few new arrivals in January and next summer, to ensure that we can compete on all fronts and cope with injuries and suspensions.

All the hype is currently telling us that Mudryk and Danilo are likely to arrive this winter, but if they do, then would any of our current players become surplus to requirements? Especially as we may need to free up some wages currently given to non-playing squad members.

As we have also see Elneny recover from his injury, I think that the first obvious candidate is Albert Sambi Lokonga (if Danilo arrives as well) but I think he is more likely to be sent out on loan to see if he develops further before deciding to sell completely.

As for Mudryk, he will definitely want regular playing time, so the next obvious departure would be Marquinhos. The Brazilian has shown flashes of brilliance, but like Lokonga probably needs a loan period for further observation. With Reiss Nelson as backup and the expected return of ESR, Marquinhos is unlikely to get much more game time this season.

We know that Danilo and Mudryk would markedly improve our squad, but should we also keep the two above-named players as backups for a glut of injuries? Or just let them move on?

