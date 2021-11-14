Which Arsenal players still need to be sold or loaned out?

Now that Arsenal is taking shape, what happens to the deadwoods in the team? By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello friends, it is becoming clearer now what Arteta’s first team looks like . Gradually, we are beginning to see certain players featuring regularly in games, and this is good, especially for unity and bonding sake. From the defence to the midfield to the attack, we are starting to have an idea of who Arteta prefers.

However, in as much as we are starting to have a semblance of what Arteta’s first team looks like, we should be able to have an idea of what his second team looks like, and after that, we also need to decide what we will do with players that won’t feature at all in Arteta’s plans.

Attack: In the attack, we have Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli and Balogun. For Aubameyang and Lacazette, they seem to feature heavily in the gaffer’s plans this season. Nketiah, Martinelli and Balogun seem to be struggling for playing time and if their situations are not likely to change, then it is only wise that they should be allowed to go somewhere for regular playing time. They also need to be loaned or released in order to save money for Arsenal. What’s the use of paying players who may not play in the course of the season?

Midfield: Something tells me Xhaka would be sold in the summer. He has been having an on and off relationship with Arsenal for a while now. Whenever he plays, he plays with his heart, but his occasional bad tackles on the field has led to Arsenal being penalized several times. He may just be allowed to go try his luck in another club. Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Party and Lokonga are looking like sure bets in Arteta’s team, as long as he remains manager of Arsenal.

Defence: Bellerin and Chambers may be allowed to go elsewhere in the summer to seek greener pastures. Apart from these two, every other defender in the team right now seems safe. In the goalkeeping department, I fear that Leno may also be released, but that will depend on Arsenal getting another goalkeeper first.

All what I am trying to say is that it is time for Arsenal to start acting like a big club and axe players who are just earning big bucks in the club, while making little or no impact.

Who do you think should be allowed to leave?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester