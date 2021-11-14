Which Arsenal players still need to be sold or loaned out?

Now that Arsenal is taking shape, what happens to the deadwoods in the team? By Sylvester Kwentua
Hello friends, it is becoming clearer now what Arteta’s first team looks like. Gradually, we are beginning to see certain players featuring regularly in games, and this is good, especially for unity and bonding sake. From the defence to the midfield to the attack, we are starting to have an idea of who Arteta prefers.
However, in as much as we are starting to have a semblance of what Arteta’s first team looks like, we should be able to have an idea of what his second team looks like, and after that, we also need to decide what we will do with players that won’t feature at all in Arteta’s plans.
Attack: In the attack, we have Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli and Balogun. For Aubameyang and Lacazette, they seem to feature heavily in the gaffer’s plans this season. Nketiah, Martinelli and Balogun seem to be struggling for playing time and if their situations are not likely to change, then it is only wise that they should be allowed to go somewhere for regular playing time. They also need to be loaned or released in order to save money for Arsenal. What’s the use of paying players who may not play in the course of the season?
Midfield: Something tells me Xhaka would be sold in the summer. He has been having an on and off relationship with Arsenal for a while now. Whenever he plays, he plays with his heart, but his occasional bad tackles on the field has led to Arsenal being penalized several times. He may just be allowed to go try his luck in another club. Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Party and Lokonga are looking like sure bets in Arteta’s team, as long as he remains manager of Arsenal.
Defence: Bellerin and Chambers may be allowed to go elsewhere in the summer to seek greener pastures. Apart from these two, every other defender in the team right now seems safe. In the goalkeeping department, I fear that Leno may also be released, but that will depend on Arsenal getting another goalkeeper first.
All what I am trying to say is that it is time for Arsenal to start acting like a big club and axe players who are just earning big bucks in the club, while making little or no impact.
Who do you think should be allowed to leave?
We are Arsenal and proud.
Sylvester
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Kolasinac,Nketia,Elneny,Cedric Soares ,Leno and Pepe
Leno to stay, need a backup keeper, the rest yes along with Aubamayang
We might loan out some players in January, but I don’t think we can sell anybody
Selling 24+ years old superstars is more difficult nowadays. Lacazette, Dembele, Coutinho and Pogba can’t be sold easily due to their wage demands, injury history, performance and/or age
I think Lacazette is going to be another big financial loss to us. We must make sure Pepe gives us a decent ROI
Leno
Cedric
Chambers
Mari
Kolas
Elneney
Xakai
Pepe
Nekitha
Sell or release all of them over the next few windows..
Well Jim..there is over £100mn..maybe £150mn…of transfer fees plus their wages in the players you mentioned…and none of them are guaranteed 1st football
What could we buy with those funds ?
Would love Neil…
A proper center forward
A cazorla type midfielder
As backup we need a no 2 rb..
Pepe should not be sold he’s young and can improve. Arsene Wenger was good at improving and changing roles of players.
AW turned Kolo Toure from a midfielder to a CB
He also did same to Lauren, from CM to RB.
RVP from LW to CF
Pepe used to play CF in France and lots of goals but Arteta don’t use him there. Last season Pepe scored 16 goals in all competitions.
Chambers does well as a DM as well but Arteta don’t want to see it.
Arteta is not developing Pepe well, Pepe will perform better at CF.