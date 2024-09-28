Should these 3 Arsenal players that faced Bolton retain their spot against Leicester?

These three players will be hungry for starts against Leicester this afternoon.

After the heartbreaking draw against City last weekend the gunners will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when we welcome Leicester City to the Emirates. Having already got back to winnings ways in all competitions with a brilliant win against Bolton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, the Gunners will be hoping to have the same result back in the top flight.

Our youth players and the players needing some playing time were given vital minutes in the Bolton game with some of them even dropping impressive performances against the league One side. Some of those players will be hoping to transfer that momentum into the Premier league and potentially the Champions League if given the chance to start. With that said, looking ahead to the Leicester game here are three players that will be desperate for a start.

● Raheem Sterling: the former Man City player was looking back to use his usual self against Bolton on Wednesday after failing to make any sort of impact in his Arsenal career before that game, we got to see him display the menacing threat that he posed during his City days in what some might say was a vintage Raheem Sterling performance. The winger had the most shots on target (3) in the game, along with registering a goal and an assist. This will definitely put him in the thoughts of Mikel Arteta regarding his first start for us this season in the Premier League. He’ll be even more desperate especially given the undoubted desire he’ll have to prove chelsea wrong as soon as possible.

● Gabriel Jesus: no one can argue against the fact that he disapointed in his recent start for us against Atalanta last week which will make him even more fired up for chance to put things right as soon as possible. Even though he didn’t score against Bolton despite playing the full 90 he still showed the ever present industrious facilitative plays we’ve all become accustomed to with him, he didn’t score a goal despite having five shots(off target) which will be a worry to this Arsenal team who are looking to be more creative with our skipper. He’ll be absolutely pushing to start the Leicester game however due to the wrongs he’ll be hoping to put right from recent performances.

● Ethan Nwaneri: What better game game would it be for our very own wonderkid to make his first start in the league, infront of a packed out Emirates stadium against a newly promoted Leicester side that has yet to register a win this campaign. After his stella performance in which he scored two goals against Bolton, the 17 year old will definitely be in consideration for his full Premier League debut. Among these three, Nwaneri is the only one you would say that is not desperate for a start, After all there’s no need to rush his development however his profile would be perfect for us trying to break Leicester down and be more fluid on in the right half spaces.

Let me know Gooners, who else will be pushing for a start against Leicester?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

