Which Arsenal players will be crowned Women’s World Cup Champions 2023?

Which Arsenal players will be crowned Women’s World Cup Champions? by Michelle

We are in the final week of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 tournament, with only 4 teams remaining and only the semi-finals and the final to be played. With 7 Arsenal Women players remaining in the tournament there is a very high chance that there will be 2 / 3 Gunners returning to Arsenal as World Champions – let’s take a look at the four remaining teams and what Gunners might be lifting that trophy..

Sweden v Spain – Tuesday 15th August 9am UK, BBC1

Sweden – Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt

Sweden marched through their group G games finishing top of their group – one of only 3 teams who won all three of their group stage matches. Sweden have already eliminated the reigning champions USWNT and former world champions Japan to get to this stage of the competition, and this is Sweden’s 5th time reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup, out of 9 times they have played in the tournament. They were runners-up once and three times bronze medalists: in 1991, 2011 and 2019.

Spain – no Arsenal players

Spain finished 2nd in Group C, after losing 4-0 to Japan, who were eliminated 2-1 by Sweden in the quarter-finals of the tournament. This is the first time Spain have reached the semi-final’s of the Women’s World Cup, having only started competing in the tournament in 2015.

My score prediction: Sweden 2-1 Spain

Australia v England – Wednesday 16th August 11am UK, BBC1

England – Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy

England, like Sweden, finished top of their group, winning all three of their group D stage matches, though they had a bit of a bumpier ride than Sweden to get there. The Lionesses have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup seven times, reaching the quarter-finals in 1995, 2007 and 2011, finishing third in 2015 and fourth in 2019. Lauren James, who has scored 3 goals and recorded 3 assists in this tournament, is not available to play until the Final, if the Lionesses get there, due to a red card and subsequent 2 match suspension by FIFA.

Australia – Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord

Australia finished top of their Group B, but did suffer a 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in the group stages. The Matilda’s have qualified for the Women’s World Cup 8 times, including this year where Australia are co-hosting the World Cup with New Zealand. The Matilda’s have reached the quarter-finals 3 times – in 2007, 2011 and 2015, but only reached the Round of 16 in 2019. This is the first time ever that Australia have qualified for the semi-finals. Will the home turf advantage help them to progress to the Final? They remain the only team to have beaten the Lionesses, earlier this year during international friendlies – the only defeat the Lionesses have suffered under head coach Sarina Wiegman.

My score prediction: England 2-2 Australia – this one may go to penalties, with England coming out on top..

FINAL: TBC v TBC – Sunday 20th August 12 Noon UK, BBC1

If my predictions are correct (and we all know anything can happen at a World Cup!) then we will see England v Sweden in the Final on 20th August. What do you think is going to happen? What are you hoping for?

Unless Spain go all the way, we will definitely have a minimum of 2 World Champion Gunners in our midst by the end of this World Cup..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….