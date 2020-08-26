Which Arsenal players would have gone (or will go) to the Euro2020 Finals?

This article is inspired by the BBC website who previewed who might break into the England squad for the first time, in time for Euro 2021.

The one advantage of the Pandemic for footballers is that those who might not have been selected for the European Championships this summer, now have an extra 12 months to prove to managers they deserve an opportunity to represent their country.

So, let’s go through the Gunners dressing room and reflect on who would have been or not been at the Euros this year, and what hope they have being selected for next year.

Leno – Germany

Would He Have Gone To Euros This Year? – No

Due to injury. While he was back in training, given the keepers he can choose from, there would be no need for Joachim Lowe to take any gamble in terms of fitness.

Will He Go Next Year? – Yes, but only just.

Even if he continues his impressive form for us, it’s hard to see him doing anything more than competing to be third choice keeper. Born anywhere else in Europe he probably be their number one but is unlucky that he’s in the same era as Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Hector Bellerin – Spain

Would He Have Gone To Euro’s This Year? No.

Like with his club, there are doubts that a couple of serious injuries has robbed him of the pace that was such a big part of his game. Doesn’t take on his man as much, and instead of getting to the bar line as much, now cuts back and plays the simple ball.

Will He Go Next Year? No

Hector will be grateful he has more time to prove his fitness to Luis Enrique. He was last called up though in 2016 so next season is a massive one for both his future with club and country.

Maitland-Niles – England

Would He Have Gone To Euro’s This Year? No

A player with versatility can often squeeze into a squad, as a manager likes the idea of covering numerous positions with one selection. Southgate will be monitoring Nile’s development with the underage groups, and be more than aware of his performance in the FA Cup Final. Yet England are spoilt for choice at full back, so no need to play someone there who has made it clear he’s not happy in that role.

Will He Go Next Year To Euro’s? No

As I write this it seems our manager, being more involved in recruitment, is not going to change the club’s choice to sell a man who has been at the club since the age of 6. Reports make Wolves the favourites. He will play more at Molineux but I’m still not sure he would break into their midfield? One reader said he’s better than Kante. Well I think Kante walks into England’s midfield? Ainsley does not.

Cedric – Portugal

Would He Have Gone To The Euro’s? No

Portugal have named a strong squad for their defence of the Nations League and it doesn’t include Cedric. That suggests maybe they feel he hasn’t played enough this year for numerous reasons to earn another cap.

Will He Go Next Year To Euro’s? No

You could have him in the squad based on his experience as someone who won the Euro’s 4 years ago but will playing the odd cup tie be enough considering he’s competing with the likes of Pereira, Semedo and Cancelo?

Tierney – Scotland

Would He Have Gone To The Euro’s? Yes

If Scotland win the Nations League, he would be one of the first names on a Scottish team sheet.

Will He Go Next Year To Euro’s? No

I can see Scotland beating Israel at home but not winning in Norway or Serbia.

Kolasinac – Bosnia

Would He Have Gone To The Euro’s? -Yes

100 percent would in their squad if they qualify.

Will He Go Next Year To Euro’s – No?

The draw for the play-offs has been kind, they have to win two home games to qualify but I think will fall short.

Saka – England

Would He Have Gone To The Euro’s No?

At left back England have to choose between the likes of Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell and Danny Rose. Further forward, competition includes Sancho, Sterling and Rashford. So, there is zero need for Southgate to throw an 18-year-old in at the deep end. He might have thought it be better for his development to have a summer to rest after a season where he’s had a lot of hype.

Will He Go Next Year To Euro’s Yes?

Competition will still be there and a lot depends on if the youngster can cope with the attention and the expectations on him. Yet I think his pace is a weapon that England could use off the bench to hurt tired defenders.

Mustafi – Germany

Would He Have Gone To The Euros – No?

Injured.

Will He Go Next Year To Euros – No?

Hasn’t played for Germany since 2017 due to his inconsistency problems at Arsenal. His best chance would be a fresh challenge elsewhere, but I think he knows ship has sailed in terms of his international career.

Holding – England

Would He Have Gone To The Euros – No?

Another injury plagued season meaning he hasn’t played enough games for us to gauge what Southgate’s opinion of him would be?

Will He Go Next Year To Euros – No?

Not impossible as centre backs are England’s weak area so there is an opportunity for someone to take. Others are ahead of him and think it will come too soon but he will get a cap one day.

Chambers – England

Would He Have Gone To The Euros – No?

Injured.

Will He Go Next Year To Euro’s – No?

Southgate likes his defenders to be able to be comfortable on the ball and I think Arteta could potentially train Chambers (and Holding) to do that. Yet it seems both would have to leave to play every week?

Mari – Spain

Would He Have Gone To The Euro’s – No?

Injured.

Will He Go Next Year To Euro’s- No?

Yet to get a cap and with Pique and Ramos in defence might need to wait slightly longer.

Saliba – France

Would He Have Gone To The Euros- No?

Deschamps of course will be more than aware of all the young talent breaking through, but as World Champions, no need to fix what isn’t broke.

Will He Go To Next Year’s Euros – No?

Deschamps has so much talent there is zero need to rush Saliba into the senior team. World Champions have earnt the right to die on their sword.

Guendouzi – France

Would He Have Gone To The Euros – No?

Any outside chance would have been ended by Arteta dropping him from squad after Brighton game. Deschamps will equally be concerned by the youngster’s perceived poor attitude.

Will He Go To Next Year’s Euros – No?

I can see him being a top player in the future for France, but I think Deschamps will wait till after the Euros before he breaks up his current squad.

Ozil – Germany

Would He Have Gone to the Euros – No?

Retired.

Will He Go To Next Year Euros – No?

There would be public and political pressure on Joachim Low if he tried to change Ozil’s mind. Plus, how much football will the midfielder be playing in the next year?

Xhaka- Switzerland

Would He Have Gone To The Euros – Yes?

One of many who improved under Arteta. Gooners are starting to realise what he does tactically for the team.

Will He Go To Next Year’s Euros – Yes?

He is his country’s captain.

Willock – England

Would He Have Gone To The Euro’s – No?

It is far too early in his development.

Will He Go To Next Year’s Euros – No?

I think he still won’t be playing every week for the club to be picked for England.

Reiss Nelson – England

Would He Have Gone To The Euro’s- No?

Not good enough yet.

Will He Go To Next Year’s Euros – No?

He is nowhere near that level at the moment.

Eddie Nketiah – England

Would He Have Gone To The Euro’s- No?

He is way down the pecking order.

Will He Go To Next Year’s Euros? No

It’s doubtful if he will play enough this season.

Lacazette – France

Would He Have Gone To The Euro’s – No?

France have a ridiculous amount of talent to choose from so Laca would have had to have done a lot more to earn a first cap since 2017.

Will He Go To Euro’s Next Year – No?

Not out of the question though. Deschamps likes Giroud because he does something different that other French strikers don’t do. Laca falls into that categorically in terms of his work rate and ability to hold up the ball. There is just too much competition though…

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan