Which Arsenal players would you choose to offer West Ham in deal for Declan Rice?

Mikel Arteta is keen to add Declan Rice to his Arsenal squad for the 2023–24 season. It has already been identified that West Ham’s asking price for the 24-year-old and Manchester City’s interest are stumbling blocks to Arsenal’s ambitions.

In an update about these two impediments, there’s a revelation by the Mail that the Citizens are looking to offer Kalvin Phillips in part-exchange, but he is apparently not interested in moving to the London Stadium and intends to stay and fight for his place.

Man City are looking for ways to reduce the fee they have to pay for the West Ham No. 41. Arsenal needs to be attentive so as not to lose their top target to their main title rivals. Why don’t Arteta and Edu also consider offering a player-plus-cash deal if they can’t be bold enough to surpass the £100 million mark for him?

If you were to pick a Gunner to be part of the offer, who’d you settle on to reduce the fee the club has to pay for Rice?

I’d pick two: Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah would be an attractive offer to West Ham, who are looking for a striker. Gianluca Scammaca has yet to star at the London Stadium, and Michael Antonio isn’t growing any younger. David Moyes could look at Nketiah and see an option for his attack. With Havertz joining, even if he isn’t unleashed as a striker like Trossard, he could be Jesus’ backup if Nketiah plus a cash offer seal Rice’s signature.

As for Fabio Vieira, let’s agree that he had a tough first season at the Emirates. He didn’t make the impression his swoop was supposed to make. He should have proved worthy of starting in Arteta’s lineup next season. Sending him out on loan next season would have been wise, but even so, if he can help the club pay less for Rice, he ought to be included in the offer to the Hammers.

Those are my two options. What about you? Who would you offer as a player plus a cash offer for Rice?

Daniel O

