Which Arsenal players would you sell to boost our transfer kitty?

If You Were In Charge Of Transfers by Dan

This isn’t to kick our fan base while we are down, but more to save my fellow gooners from a disappointing summer. I keep hearing supporters wanting to wait and see if or how much Arteta is backed in the next transfer window. Yet haven’t Arsenal already answered that question by giving new deals to Luiz and Cedric?

You don’t do that if your about to buy a Upamecano as an example.

No, I don’t know for certain that Stan Kroenke won’t give us a cash injection, but considering our owner has never spent any of his own wealth on us it seems improbable he would start now in a pandemic. To be fair, any businessperson would be foolish right now to invest millions based on a hunch that there won’t be a second spike in the virus. As I write this it’s still not clear when or how many people will be allowed back into stadiums.

You can’t base your incomings and outgoings on guessing when you will be receiving match day revenue, that’s now how you become a Billionaire. The crumb of comfort is that others are in the same boat, meaning maybe some will want to sell assets to us and won’t demand silly valuations. It’s expected clubs will be more receptive to loans and swap deals.

Our PR department won’t admit this (not in the week Adidas release their new kit) but the Gunners are in a financial pickle right now. The Lockdown combined with possibly no European Football (which maybe wasn’t accounted for) means we don’t have the funds to strengthen the squad.

Even if the Kroenke family magically cared, they would be foolish to get involved until it’s clearer when crowds can gather again into venues.

So, let’s play a game ….

You are Raul or Edu and you have a budget of zero in your transfer kitty. So, you have to be creative and maybe raise capital yourself. This is no reflection on individuals, but who would you sell who’s worth a few quid, yet kind of expendable? It’s not saying they are not good enough, but who would you sacrifice so you could strengthen other areas?

Leno/Martinez

Relax! I’m not saying I want either to go, but what if a serious bid came in for one of them? You have to consider it. It seems foolish at a time when you’re looking down the couch for a few pennies that you got two keepers worth quite a bit. If selling one meant a decent centre-back? We might not get that choice anyways. Surely Leno’s understudy has proved he’s too good to be a backup?

Kolasinac/Sokratis

It’s got to a point where I wouldn’t be expecting a massive fee, but more viewing this as slashing the wage bill. We are paying Champions League salaries to a group who might not even be in the Europa League. Guess what, it’s not just Ozil who’s currently being overpaid. I’d estimate that these two earn close to 100,000 a week, yet neither make our defence better. Get even one off the books you cover Saliba’s pay check.

Maitland Niles

Yes, he’s recently been great as Arteta’s tactical weapon, to the point he might even start in the Cup Final, but long term he’s never going to be our first-choice midfielder, which is what he craves.

From a marketing strategy it’s not great selling an academy graduate (why do you think our British players were the main part of the latest Adidas video), but he’s not really good enough to warrant that we should be forcing an unhappy player to stay.

Bellerin

Gone are the days when we feared one of Spain’s big boys making a 50 million bid for our full back. If they were going to put the limited money, they have towards him, It’s hard to estimate what’s his valuation. That’s based on a couple of injuries that some feel has taken away his pace. Where he used to take on his man and sprint to the bar line, it’s like he’s lost his mojo. Maybe our last chance to cash in our chips?

Torreira

I have said this before, if the lad really is struggling to adapt to England let him return to Italy. All parties win. I think Serie A clubs will pay decent money for him based on his Sampdoria form. He and his family return to a country they are comfortable in, someone gets a decent DM, and we get some cash to spend.

Guendouzi

In the first part of the campaign I would say he was our best player, yet clearly Arteta won’t forgive his behaviour at Brighton. The fact that we had just lost 2-1 and his first thought was to brag about how rich he is shows you a mentality which isn’t nice. Tony Adams. Dixon, Keown, etc, wouldn’t have tolerated that. I think clubs will make big offers for the Frenchman as your buying potential.

He’s good enough to be one that comes back to haunt us, but it’s the present we have to worry about. If rumours are true that Barca are willing to exchange for a Coutinho, I’d drive him to the airport myself.

Ceballos

This is a tricky one as Arteta has found a role which suits the youngster, but we haven’t had enough time to judge him as a deep lying midfielder. The issue is, he’s highly thought of in Spain, the star of their underage groups so he will have domestic clubs willing to buy him. Real Madrid might also not like the idea that their midfielder is being taught a more disciplined position. My head says try and extend the loan to another year but don’t waste the little money we have on making his stay in North London permanent.

Ozil

We know the situation. Arsenal regret giving him his pay rise and realise they have trapped themselves. The player’s agent has made it clear his client intends to see through his deal in London, so Arteta has become the latest boss who’s been ordered to make the man so miserable he’s forced to move. We might have to carry on paying part of his wages for anyone to make an offer.

Mkhitaryan

We have lots of talent out on loan, but what we have done over the years is undersell. It’s almost like if they are surplus to requirements for us, we don’t appreciate they could be value to use. Roma like Mkhitaryan but are playing hard ball. He’s got 9 goals in 24 games. Is he worth another chance?

Who would you sell to boost our transfer kitty?

Be kind in the comments

Dan Smith