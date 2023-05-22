Which Arsenal players would you use to tempt West Ham into selling Declan Rice cheaper?

What would you be willing to do, if you were Arteta, to get Declan Rice to the Emirates in a deal that could still see you complete another blockbuster deal for Moises Caicedo? Why am I asking you this?

If Arsenal decided to bring in the two midfield reinforcements (Rice and Caicedo) on straight cash deals, they’d have to spend over £170 million to get them. Caicedo may command a £70 million fee, while Rice may command a £100 million fee – if not more.

But there have been suggestions of Arsenal offering some peripheral players to ease the deal, with the Express saying perhaps Emile Smith-Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Tierney or Balogun could be used.

Another suggestion from Caught Offside says that Arsenal could include Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, and Albert Sambi Lokonga in the offer for Declan Rice’s acquisition, to avoid overspending on their midfield. About why they go that route, they suggest the Hammers are interested in the trio; as such, they would consider lowering their asking price if that “offer” comes through.

After looking at Caught Offside’s suggestion, I came to the conclusion that if such a deal is considered, it may be a Balogun and Lokonga swap for Rice, as Reiss Nelson is soon to leave as a free agent (contract extension talks have not borne any fruit). No offence to Lokonga; he can go, but why should Arsenal swap Balogun when they can make some good money from his sale? It is sad that even after a dominant run in Ligue 1, with 20 goals in 35 games for Stade de Reims, we can’t discuss him being at Arsenal next season. All we talk about is where he’s headed.

Anyway, the bigger picture is that with a swap deal, Rice’s value could drop; he could be signed for a reasonable bid and help other deals to still go through, but I hope the Arsenal decision-makers reconsider which Gunners to include in that swap.

Why don’t they offer Eddie Nketiah and Sambi Lokonga? West Ham’s attack may get sharper with Eddie as Lokonga tries to fill the Rice void at midfield.

Who do you think the Hammers would accept in exchange for Rice?

Daniel O

