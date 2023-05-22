Which Arsenal players would you use to tempt West Ham into selling Declan Rice cheaper?

What would you be willing to do, if you were Arteta, to get Declan Rice to the Emirates in a deal that could still see you complete another blockbuster deal for Moises Caicedo? Why am I asking you this?
If Arsenal decided to bring in the two midfield reinforcements (Rice and Caicedo) on straight cash deals, they’d have to spend over £170 million to get them. Caicedo may command a £70 million fee, while Rice may command a £100 million fee – if not more.
But there have been suggestions of Arsenal offering some peripheral players to ease the deal, with the Express saying perhaps Emile Smith-Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Tierney or Balogun could be used.
Another suggestion from Caught Offside says that Arsenal could include Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, and Albert Sambi Lokonga in the offer for Declan Rice’s acquisition, to avoid overspending on their midfield. About why they go that route, they suggest the Hammers are interested in the trio; as such, they would consider lowering their asking price if that “offer” comes through.
After looking at Caught Offside’s suggestion, I came to the conclusion that if such a deal is considered, it may be a Balogun and Lokonga swap for Rice, as Reiss Nelson is soon to leave as a free agent (contract extension talks have not borne any fruit). No offence to Lokonga; he can go, but why should Arsenal swap Balogun when they can make some good money from his sale? It is sad that even after a dominant run in Ligue 1, with 20 goals in 35 games for Stade de Reims, we can’t discuss him being at Arsenal next season. All we talk about is where he’s headed.
Anyway, the bigger picture is that with a swap deal, Rice’s value could drop; he could be signed for a reasonable bid and help other deals to still go through, but I hope the Arsenal decision-makers reconsider which Gunners to include in that swap.
Why don’t they offer Eddie Nketiah and Sambi Lokonga? West Ham’s attack may get sharper with Eddie as Lokonga tries to fill the Rice void at midfield.
Who do you think the Hammers would accept in exchange for Rice?
Balogun starting at £50 million
Tierney starting at £35 million
ESR starting at £50 million
Tavares starting at £30 million
Holding starting at £15 million
Why should we haggle it down on transfer fees when clearly no other PL team is willing to do it? English tax included.
I see your laughable total of £180 mill as a “starting figure” and need to tell you that we will be lucky to get a total of even £100mill and that as a finishing , not a starting, figure.
Holding will not fetch more than £6mill at most. Balogun will not get anywhere near your fantasy prediction either.
As for your prediction of Tavares at £30mill, are you quite well?
A player is only as valuable as what other clubs are willing to pay, nothing else matters. MA/Edu want fees that no-one is willing to pay and instead of lowering the price we keep the player until the contract runs down wasting millions on wages and lost revenue.
Pepe is a perfect example. You hate the player fine, but take whatever you can get and part ways. Even if the loan fee covers wages you are still losing out of revenue even if it’s less than what you want. Can someone explain to me how playing hardball and not selling player benefits Arsenal?
Those prices you mention, you are joking right?
Oh DaJuhi
Your comment is clearly indicative of one who is completely misinformed about the incompetence of Edu Gasper to sell players. As long as it’s Edu handling the sales, just expect that each of the players you’ve mentioned will be sold for a third of what you’ve written above. That’s if they are not paid to leave. That’s the harsh reality as you will soon find out
I would use: Nelson, Smith-Rowe, Holding or even Tomiyasu.
I think West Ham would like Tierney or Balogun + £60m for Rice
I’d prefer to tell the Hammers to go *** themselves and gamble on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kalvin Phillips or James Ward-Prowse instead. I bet they can also be our English influencers in the games
Dewsbury-Hall is an interesting thought. He always seems to play well when I’ve watched him.
He’s slightly bigger than Vieira and a left-footed CM, so he could replace Xhaka in the left AM position. If Leicester get relegated, I think his price-tag would be lowered
He’s a good box to box player, a good contributor in defence and attack, I think. Might well be a good player to replace xhaka, as you say.