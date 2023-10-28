Which Arsenal reserves should be given a chance against Sheffield Utd? Here is my three

Arsenal’s last league game was a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the London derby. There were numerous takeaways from the tie, one of which is that the Gunners might benefit from rejuvenating their squad: certain players could benefit from a rest, while some “fringe” players could be worthy of a chance in the lineup.
Arteta had to resort to his bench for answers to pick up a draw against Chelsea last week after his starting 11 failed to deal with the Blues. One may argue that after the game against Sevilla, players like Oleksander Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard should be moved out of the firing line.
Sheffield United should not be disregarded, but with the quality of players Arsenal has, they should easily defeat them. A competent Arsenal lineup, even if it is not their strongest, can defeat the Blades. This (the clash with Sheffield) is an excellent opportunity for Arteta to “test his squad.” He should give some players an opportunity, such as those that got him a point off the bench against Chelsea.
So, who should be given a chance against Sheffield?
Leandro Trossard
With Gabriel Jesus out, it’s tempting to start Eddie Nketiah, but I don’t think that’s the best option for Arteta. Versus Sheffield, Arteta should contemplate playing an attack on Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Bukayo Saka. That combo worked earlier this year, so it might be worth a shot. Trossard, like Jesus, may influence Saka and Martinelli with his great technical abilities, which can see him torment opponents’ defenders and create chances. Trossard could help Arsenal’s offense against Sheffield.
Aaron Ramsdale
For some, it is like Mikel Arteta has “refused” to listen to pleas to drop the shaky David Raya. Even if Arteta regards Raya as his No. 1, he should, against Sheffield, start Ramsdale and give him the much-needed minutes. Who knows? Raya may benefit from being removed from the firing line for today.
Jakub Kiwior
Tomiyasu and Zinchenko are competing for the left-back position. Jakub Kiwior can also play left back, and as he is unlikely to start at central defense, Arteta should give him a shot at left back. He may not only sweeten the battle for left-back, but he may also boost his belief that he can break into this Arsenal lineup.
Those are my three. What about you? Which other players deserve an opportunity to start against Sheffield? Emile Smith Rowe and Kai Havertz, perhaps?
Darren N
Surely the term “reserves” is now passe, given that clubs have first team squads.
I note that the article itself talks of fringe players, whereas the headline talks instead, of reserves!
I draw the usual conclusion from that marked difference in descriptions.
As for the substance of the piece, I suggest – I would DEMAND, were I in any position to demand it – that RAMSDALE returns to his rightly earned first choice keeper position, while the mistaken choice of RAYA as keeper, stupidly promoted to first choice, returns to the bench.
I would move MARTINELLI to right wing, rest the exhausted Saka and play Trossard on left wing.
I prefer to keep Odegaard in the team though, as we have no other central attacking creative player reliably good enough to replace him. Rice needs to stay deep, even today, but can get forward when appropriate.
We shouldn’t take this game for granted as a win, so I don’t think that any “reserves” should be selected as starters, and the strongest eleven put out to secure the points and rack up some goals, and only then give some of the squad half an hour or so.