Which Arsenal reserves should be given a chance against Sheffield Utd? Here is my three

Arsenal’s last league game was a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the London derby. There were numerous takeaways from the tie, one of which is that the Gunners might benefit from rejuvenating their squad: certain players could benefit from a rest, while some “fringe” players could be worthy of a chance in the lineup.

Arteta had to resort to his bench for answers to pick up a draw against Chelsea last week after his starting 11 failed to deal with the Blues. One may argue that after the game against Sevilla, players like Oleksander Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard should be moved out of the firing line.

Sheffield United should not be disregarded, but with the quality of players Arsenal has, they should easily defeat them. A competent Arsenal lineup, even if it is not their strongest, can defeat the Blades. This (the clash with Sheffield) is an excellent opportunity for Arteta to “test his squad.” He should give some players an opportunity, such as those that got him a point off the bench against Chelsea.

So, who should be given a chance against Sheffield?

Leandro Trossard

With Gabriel Jesus out, it’s tempting to start Eddie Nketiah, but I don’t think that’s the best option for Arteta. Versus Sheffield, Arteta should contemplate playing an attack on Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Bukayo Saka. That combo worked earlier this year, so it might be worth a shot. Trossard, like Jesus, may influence Saka and Martinelli with his great technical abilities, which can see him torment opponents’ defenders and create chances. Trossard could help Arsenal’s offense against Sheffield.

Aaron Ramsdale

For some, it is like Mikel Arteta has “refused” to listen to pleas to drop the shaky David Raya. Even if Arteta regards Raya as his No. 1, he should, against Sheffield, start Ramsdale and give him the much-needed minutes. Who knows? Raya may benefit from being removed from the firing line for today.

Jakub Kiwior

Tomiyasu and Zinchenko are competing for the left-back position. Jakub Kiwior can also play left back, and as he is unlikely to start at central defense, Arteta should give him a shot at left back. He may not only sweeten the battle for left-back, but he may also boost his belief that he can break into this Arsenal lineup.

Those are my three. What about you? Which other players deserve an opportunity to start against Sheffield? Emile Smith Rowe and Kai Havertz, perhaps?

Darren N

