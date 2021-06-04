Which Arsenal star is likely to go the furthest in the Euros?

Arsenal stars to look out for in the Euros

Gone are the days when the major tournaments featured several Arsenal stars. In the upcoming Euros 2020, there are only four players who will be representing their respective countries: Bukayo Saka, Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka.

Thus, it will be a straightforward task for the club’s faithful, who will be tracking the progress of their players.

Bukayo Saka’s England will clash with their age-old rivals Scotland, Czech Republic and Croatia. Although the group has some tricky teams, the Three Lions will be expected to advance as group-winners.

While, Bernd Leno’s Germany are in the ‘Group of Death’ group. Die Mannschaft will lock horns with 2018 World Cup winners in France and 2016 European Championship winners in Portugal. Judging by their recent form, Germany would be lucky if they qualify for the knockout stage as group winners.

Kieran Tierney’s Scotland have already surpassed expectations as the country features in their first major tournament since qualifying for the 1998 World Cup in France. They are in the same group of England and Croatia, who reached the final of the 2018 World Cup.

Thus, any other result than elimination in the group stage will be counted as a success for a nation, who has seen so little of any major competition in their recent history.

Granit Xhaka might not be an Arsenal player when Switzerland take on Wales on 12th June. The Swiss has been heavily linked with Italian side Roma, whose manager Jose Mourinho is desperate to make the 28-year-old his first signing.

Regardless, The Rossocrociati will find it hard in their group stage, as Italy, Turkey and Wales all fight it out for the knockout places.

Every Arsenal fan will be banking on Bukayo Saka’s England to reach the furthest in the upcoming European Championship. But Granit Xhaka’s Switzerland and Bernd Leno’s Germany can also go on in an adventurous run.

Who do you think will go the furthest?

Yash Bisht