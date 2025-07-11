Which Arsenal stars convinced Norgaard to move to the Emirates?

Arsenal has just completed a move for Christian Norgaard, and some of their players made it easy for him to join them.

The Gunners were looking to add him to their squad after talks between them and Thomas Partey broke down. The Ghanaian has now left the club as a free agent, and he will be replaced by the former Brentford captain, who spent six years at his former club.

Norgaard built a reputation as a very fine midfielder, even though he did not play at a top club. Arsenal had been following his progress, and once negotiations with Partey collapsed, they quickly moved to secure the services of the Dane.

Odegaard and Raya made the difference

At 31, this was a chance Norgaard could not turn down, but he admitted that it wasn’t just the opportunity to play at a top club that convinced him. Two Arsenal players played a key role in persuading him to make the move to North London.

He was swayed by the words of Martin Odegaard and David Raya, who both spoke glowingly about the club’s atmosphere and culture. Their conversations helped make the transition feel like more than just a transfer.

Norgaard impressed by Arsenal’s culture

Norgaard has now shared what they told him, giving fans an insight into what life is like behind the scenes at Arsenal. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

“They both spoke so highly of [the club].

“They keep describing this as a welcome to the family feeling.

“I think it’s really nice when a player like Martin speaks highly of not only the players, not only the coaches, but also the whole staff around the club and the guys in the media department.”

The Gunners are clearly building more than just a squad; they’re nurturing a culture that attracts talent. Norgaard’s arrival adds experience and reliability to Mikel Arteta’s midfield, and fans will be eager to see him make an impact in the new campaign.

