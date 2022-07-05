Which Arsenal stars should be automatic starters next season?

Who’s a nailed on starter for Arsenal? by Jonbo
I guess this article is a little premature considering we still have over 7 weeks of the transfer window left, with Arsenal looking likely to sign another couple of experienced players, but I thought it would be interesting to see what we all think of the current squad. It also allows us to see where we are weakest.
I am using our most likely formation of a 4-2-3-1, with the criteria for selection being ability/form, and injury record.
This is my nailed on starting XI at the moment:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu? CB? CB? LB?
Partey? DM/CM?
Saka Odegaard LW?
Gabriel Jesus
I don’t feel enough of them have been so consistent that they cannot be dropped, hence the many question marks visible. I should add that almost every player I haven’t listed, I really really like, and feel they have a lot of potential.
White has been up and down, and Gabriel made a lot of errors leading to goals last season, although he did score 5 goals. I rate these two, especially Gabriel, but with Saliba’s arrival, I cannot say they deserve to be starting every game at the moment.
Tierney was an easy decision. I absolutely love this guy! Fantastic attitude, great player and leader, but rarely available during his 3 seasons with us. Shouldn’t be considered first-choice anymore.
I left a question mark on Tomiyasu, because of the injuries he’s suffered so far. We have to give him the benefit of the doubt given he’s only had one season with us and his quality, but if the injuries continue like with Tierney, then his position will need serious consideration for the 23/24 season.
Similar to the Tierney situation regarding injuries, Partey’s position could be up for grabs. But given he’s our only world class player, our best midfielder by a country mile, and the fact that Arteta often goes with two central midfielders, Partey has to start…even if only 75% fit.
I love Martinelli and ESR, but neither have convinced me so far that they should be starting every game. ESR actually had good numbers last season, but isn’t a natural wide player, and can often go missing in games. Which is a contrast to Martinelli who’s always buzzing about, but who’s output should have been a lot better.
As I said earlier, a question mark doesn’t necessarily mean I want us to sign a new player to fill that position. E.g. I feel Martinelli and ESR have huge potential, so I am happy to see them battle it out at LW, and hopefully develop into great players. I just don’t think one is guaranteed to start in that position over the other at the moment.
However, with the other DM/CM position and LB, we definitely need new players. Tierney is still a great player, but we can know longer risk him staying fit, and Taveras needs a loan. In midfield, Elneny, Lokonga, and Xhaka are not good enough to start every week.
Although there are a lot of question marks, I would be happy with just another LB, and DM/CM, and I expect we could see a more rotation next season.
Who’s in your starting XI?
Jonbo
I’d like to see this line-up:
……………………….. Ramsdale
Tomiyasu . Saliba . Magalhaes . Tavares
…………………………… Partey
……….. Odegaard …………. Vieira
Saka …………………………………………… Martinelli
…………………………… Jesus
Tavares … no way
Way!
Not one player should be regarded as an automatic choice.Regardless of their reputation, and how much they cost, they all should have to fight for their place .
Imagine our Portuguese speakers’ connection on the left wing
No-one
Exactly!no player should be an assured starter!!
At big clubs competing for top honours no-one should be a guaranteed starter. Players should be pick on merit due to their performance. Arteta’s Automatic starters are Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Tierney(Fitness permitting), Partey(fitness permitting) Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka and Jesus. I would personally remove Xhaka from that list and Odegaard needs to increase his goal/assist output to keep his place next season
😂
A good team has core
Obviously you need a starting core! My point was that if a player, wether part of that core or should not always automaticly start, especially if they are in poor form.🙄
No one should be an automatic starter.
Why is that annoying to anyone.
Apparently this is being negative
No matter how you try to deny it there are some players who are automatic starters , its just the way it is in every team . Ramsdale, GM, KT, TT, TP, GX, BS. These are all starters for team regardless of who is bought to cover them. See anyone else is coming is coming to cover in case of unavailability
Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Partey..Odegaard, Saka
These SHOULD be automatic starters…we want to win games and these players are always motivated…don’t want to start a game with Cedric..Elneni..Pepe..etc
Oh and the GM I put above isn’t Gabriel Martinelli but Gabriel Manghelles . Strange we have two GM’s in our ranks.
MØ is also a starter.
We have a nucleus of a set team that will form the core of the team week in week out, but no one should be guaranteed a place. MA will start the PL season with his best 11 and formation in mind. Preseason may influence him but I would expect Ramsdale – Tamiyasu – White – Gabriel – Tierney – Partey – Xhaka – Odegaard – Saka – Jesus – Martinelli. Boring I know and of course future transfers could change the situation.
Partey for me… assuming he won’t be in prison.
At work everyone has been gossiping about who could be that 29 year old EPL footballer that’s under suspicion for that alleged attack in barnet..
Can’t be having our own Bissouma saga..
I was lead to believe it’s a spud
The alleged attack wasn’t in Barnet, that’s where the suspect lives.
Ramsdale
Saka is Automatic as he was our player of the season..
At 3rd year of the ‘process’ this article should not have been and it’s kind of insult to the team. This is a stable team with rich core, everyone here should be able to name at least 7players that would start the Crystal Palace game, with or without transfer business henceforth.
The back 5 is non-negotiable and are good enough. Partey Ode and Saka. G. Jesus is the new star boy except injury he start. That’s 8 sure to start players.
I don’t think Ode has earned that status yet. Not saying he’s a bad player, but i don’t think the consistency is there yet – I think Vieira might be a real challenge to him
No player yet in our team had earned that status. Look at liverpool for instance. You can predict what their frontline will look like, who will be in their goal and defense line because they have consistent performance. Their midfield is where they shuffle it occasionally They have in their attack players who have contributed 30 goals season in season out, a dependable goal keeper and formidable defense unit. While at arsenal we are still looking for the right balance. Which explains the reason for dropping ESR when he was the leading goal scorer for MO. But if I must pick, I will say Saka and Smith.
Yes Arsenal just need cover for xhaka and Tierney. And we don’t need big money signings and there is no way xhaka is going to be replaced. And every other position is well covered except for saka. And which means we are “not going to get any more marquee signings”…I am pretty confident even though we never know.