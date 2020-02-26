Which Arsenal stars should the club avoid selling too soon as they did with Serge Gnabry?

Arsenal’s loss has been Bayern Munich’s gain when it comes to Serge Gnabry.

The German left Arsenal in 2016 to join Werder Bremen before ending up at Bayern Munich. Today, he has 13 goals in 13 matches for Germany’s senior national team among other impressive stats.

Arsene Wenger claims that the Gunners had an agreement in place for Gnabry to remain at the Emirates, but the truth is, if they wanted him bad enough and believed in his abilities he wouldn’t have been sold.

Other players have felt disgruntled at the lack of first-team action and left their teams. However, we have to admit that Gnabry is the one that got away and we have to do all we can to avoid a repeat of that.

Other players are coming through the ranks at Arsenal that I believe could be a similar story if Arsenal doesn’t tie them down to new deals or involve them more.

Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Joe Willock are just three players that I believe have to be kept at Arsenal.

Smith Rowe is currently shinning on loan at Huddersfield and there is still no guarantee that he will be kept on next season. But he has shown glimpses of his talent and I believe he is truly one for the future.

Reiss Nelson shone on loan at Hoffenheim last season and had to be given more opportunities at Arsenal this season. He has been slow to impress so far, but I believe that he is another player that Arsenal cannot afford to lose as well.

Finally, Joe Willock is another one for the future, he is currently not a first-team starter which is understandable because of the quality of players ahead of him.

But he is too good to be thrown away and Arsenal may regret letting him leave too soon if he is sold in the next couple of seasons.

Gabriel Martinelli is a new signing and there is no risk of him leaving in the same manner that Gnabry left and Bukayo Saka has already broken through and is not in the same category either.

Obviously there are others, for example, Folarin Balogun and Tyreece John-Jules but the list would get a bit long and the focus of this opinion piece is on the players that have had some first-team action but not quite cut it yet.

An article by Ime