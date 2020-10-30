Which Arsenal summer signing has impressed you the most?

Arsenal had a fine summer transfer window as they signed the likes of Thomas Partey, Willian, and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The club had ended the last campaign in fine form after winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, despite starting the campaign on a bad note.

They had replaced Unai Emery with Mikel Arteta before the January transfer window and the Spaniard came in and helped them put silverware in the cabinet.

It was only wise for them to back him in the transfer window as he looked to build on those gains.

The season has just started and some of their summer signings have already started playing for the club.

Gabriel and Willian started Arsenal’s first Premier League game and they both made good starts, with Gabriel scoring for the club against Fulham in that match.

Willian has also been an ever-present in Arteta’s team so far while Partey has started two of the three games that the club has played since he joined.

William Saliba, who rejoined after his loan spell at Saint Etienne this summer has yet to play for the club, but he wasn’t sent out on loan for the season, so he may yet get his chance to play.

Among our summer arrivals, Gabriel has been the most outstanding because he has played more games than Partey, who has also been in fine form.

Willian hasn’t exactly been who we will have liked him to be while Dani Ceballos has also not recaptured his form of last season.

Among our summer signings, who has impressed you the most?

An article from Ime