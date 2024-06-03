Which Arsenal Women do you think we should play, bench, sell, or send out on loan?

Recently, Jonas Eidevall admitted how, even without reinforcements, this Arsenal Women team is quite strong to fight for silverware. For days, I have been contemplating that claim; specifically, I have been wondering, given a situation where every Arsenal Women player is fit, who should be a regular member of our starting 11? Who should we bench, sell, or allow to leave on loan?

Let’s imagine I’m Jonas Eidevall.

Well, I’ll start with the strongest lineup for next season.

Manuela Zinsberger will start in goal. But if Villa goalie Daphne Van Domselaar joins, I will definitely start with her.

In defence, Emily Fox continues her excellent form at right back, Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy partner at central defence, and Steph Catley plays at left back.

At midfield, it is about time to give Victoria Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross the chance to play the dream midfield pivot we envision they’ll form. Forming a pivot is just the first phase of the Arsenal women’s midfield evolution; with time, we expect Cooney-Cross to develop into a sole No. 6 and Pelova to play as a No. 8.

Regarding the selection for the No. 10 position, I’d have gone with Frida Maanum, but I’d go with Alessia Russo. As technically gifted as Russo is, her work rate, her desire to contribute play, and her great link-up play make me feel that, as a playmaker, she may not only create chances and assists, but she may still drift into the opposition’s box to score. As a 10, I believe her influence will intensify, and no one will accuse her of straying from the attack. This will also help incorporate her and Stina Blackstenius into the same line-up.

In attack, I’d start with Beth Mead on the right, Caitlin Foord on the left, and Stina Blackstenius as the striker in the middle.

This forward line can score plenty of goals if the team creates enough chances. That said, I’d just ask the Arsenal forwards, especially Caitlin Foord, to keep it simple, play their crosses early, and it will make it easier to score.

Kim Little on the Bench?

The controversial decision to place the 33-year-old on the bench is for the gradual reduction of her workload, as she is not getting any younger. She, along with Cloe Lacasse, Frida Maanum, Katie McCabe, Laia Codina, and other top Gunners, will be game changers from the bench.

Vivianne Miedema, Kaylan Marckese, and Sabrina D’Angelo have already left, and if I were to let any other players go, I’d allow Laura Weinroither and Kathrine Kuhl to go out on loan next season to get ample game time.

But I’d probably sell Gio Queiroz to Madrid CFF, where she was on loan last seasom. I’d also allow Lina Hurtig to go; she may be in need of a fresh start after a disappointing time with Arsenal due to injuries and personal reasons.

What about you think Gooners?

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….