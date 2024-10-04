Which Arsenal Women player stood out for you, in September? It’s Maanum for me..

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Frida Maanum of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at Broadfield Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women experienced an amazing September 2024. They advanced through the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers, rounds 1 and 2, to secure a spot in the 2024-25 UWCL group stages, where they’re to play Bayern Munich, Valarenga, and Juventus.

They’ve also had a promising start to the new WSL season, drawing 2-2 with Manchester City in their WSL opener, and defeating Leicester 1-0, to remain unbeaten in the 2024-25 WSL season. To facilitate this promising start to the campaign, Gunners needed to step up and deliver, but who stood out for you?

The club has nominated summer-signing Mariona Caldentey, Frida Maanum, Laia Codina, and Caitlin Foord as the top four performers in September. But, out of the four, who would be your pick of the bunch?

Frida stood out for me. Yes, it was fantastic to see Foord, who many believed was finished, score four goals against Rangers and then assist Frida in Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over BK Hacken.

Caldentey has also brilliantly made an immediate impact on Arsenal’s left wing, both defensively and offensively, and her goal against Hacken provided a glimpse of the superstar our Gunners had acquired.

And it’s excellent that Codina has started the season on a high note, stamping her influence in the Arsenal defence by keeping four clean sheets in six games.

Even so, Frida Maanum was undeniably the outstanding Gunner in September. The Norwegian midfielder has been on a goal-scoring spree, scoring against Rosenborg to send Arsenal into the UWCL round 2 qualifiers, scoring against Manchester City on WSL Match Day one, and then scoring again days later as Arsenal defeated BK Hacken 4-0 to qualify for Champions League football.

Three days after her exploits against Hacken, Frida was the one who stepped up to help Arsenal score in a close encounter against Leicester for a 1-0 win. Watching Maanum’s current form, I can’t help but remember how key she was during the injury-plagued 2022–23 season. Like that campaign, this could be her time to shine.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Danni P

