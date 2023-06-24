Which Arsenal players will you be watching at the Women’s World Cup?

In less than 30 days, the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20. By now, I know you already have your favourite team — the one you want to be crowned world champions.

As a Gooner, I am sure you’ll be on the lookout for our Arsenal Women, who are set to feature greatly in the one-month tournament. And to make it easy to track them, here’s a list of Gunner women who are expected to feature in this year’s Women’s World Cup:

Australia: Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord are in the provisional World Cup squad, but it is almost certain they’ll make the 23-woman squad once officially announced.

England: With Beth Mead and Leah Williamson out due to injury, only Lotte Wubben-Moy made it to Sarina Weigman’s squad. Alessia Russo, who is also tipped to join Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, is also part of Sarina’s squad.

Ireland: As Ireland’s skipper, Katie McCabe is tipped for a big performance.

Denmark: Katherine Kuhl is set to continue her resurgence, representing her country.

Netherlands: Victoria Pelova, Eidevall’s 2022–23 super signing, is set to dazzle the Netherlands squad in the absence of Vivianne Miedema.

Sweden: Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig have made it to Peter Gerhardsson’s squad. Besides the two, Amanda Ilestedt, who is being packaged as Rafaelle’s replacement in Eidevall’s squad, is part of the Swedish squad.

Canada: Sabrina D’Angelo is set to feature for the Canadian team. Other than D’Angelo, Cloe Lacasse is also in the Canadian squad. Lacasse is heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates in a record bid.

Norway: Frida Maanum is set to represent her country “down under,” and the hope is that she takes her WSL form to the World Cup.

Switzerland: Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz are also in the Switzerland provisional squad, but like the Australian duo, it is almost certain they’ll make the 23-woman World Cup squad.

Those are some Gunners set to make the club proud, and I’m sure all Gooner Women will be following them closely to see who performs the best….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….