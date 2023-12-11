Which Arsenal Women Players made the WSL Team of the Week?

As a fan of the Arsenal women’s team, you must still be enjoying the big win over Chelsea at the Emirates in front of a record-setting 59,042 fans. That was a great game to put us on equal points with Chelsea.

Arsenal beat the defending WSL champions 4-1 thanks to goals from Beth Mead, Amanda Ilestedt, and Alessia Russo (Johanna Kaneryd scored Chelsea’s only goal). With the same number of points, 22 points, Arsenal and Chelsea are now tied for first place in the WSL log; for now, though, the Blues are ahead. The WSL title race is on.

That said, when it comes to the WSL title race, you can’t help but wonder how other alleged title contenders Manchester City and Manchester United performed this weekend.

It looks like the Citizens had a great weekend too. They beat Villa 2-1 at their academy ground stadium in Manchester, putting them in third place in the table, 3 points behind the leaders.

The Red Devils had a great weekend too. They beat Tottenham 4-0. With that win, they now have 18 points after match day 9, which puts them in fourth place in the league.

So, who were the best players on WSL Match Day 9? Whoscored says these players were at the top of their game this weekend:

Amanda Ilestedt, Lia Walti (who was making her first start in a while), and Alessia Russo are all Gunners who made the team of the week. The Gunner trio must make you proud. This must be the first time not one Chelsea player is on the list!

Some WSL fans laughed when it was said that Arsenal women had the best team this time around after the summer transfer window, especially after our first two WSL games.

Where are they now to contest the fact that Arsenal could be the real deal after all?

SEVEN wins in a row and counting…..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….