Which Arsenal Women would you field for UWCL qualifier against Linkoping? by Michelle

As Arsenal Women finished 3rd in the WSL last season, they have to compete in Round’s 1 & 2 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers, to secure their place in the group stages of the competition, with their first Round qualifier being played on Wednesday 6th September, against Swedish side Linkoping.

We already published Arsenal Women’s list of players, registered to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers. Only 22 players have been registered, with the club able to add a further 3 players (maximum 25) by 5th September.

So, I can’t ask you to give me your starting XI, without having a go myself! My main reason for fielding the squad below is that I think Eidevall will stick with mostly proven, trusted players where he can – players that have been playing together at least through last season.

I have included some new players, Amanda Ilestedt & Laia Codina, in my starting XI because we were left with some pretty big defensive gaps towards the end of last season. I’m sure I don’t need to remind you that Leah Williamson & Laura Weinroither both suffered ACL injuries towards the end of the season, then we received the shocker that Rafaelle was departing Arsenal for pastures new too..

Arsenal Women’s other 2 new recruits, Cloe Lacasse & Alessia Russo, will play off the bench I believe – replacing Foord & Blackstenius through the second half. Beth Mead is also included but she too, I think, will not be in the starting line-up, though she may be given limited play time, as she reintegrates into club football, after rehabilitating from her ACL injury.

So what do you think I’ve got right? Or, indeed, wrong? What’s your starting XI?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….