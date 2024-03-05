Which Villa players do the Arsenal Women need to watch in Conti Cup semi-final

Aston Villa’s danger women to watch out for in the Conti Cup

Our Arsenal Women will face off against Aston Villa Women in the Continental Cup Semi Final this week in what is a massive game for our season. As we chase the League, we also want to retain our trophy in the Conti Cup this season and will not doubt put everything into doing so. Villa currently sit 8th in the league and have had a rocky season but will also give everything they can to spoil our efforts. Here’s a run down of a few players we will need to keep an eye on.

First up Adriana Leon; the 31-year-old Canadian has been vital for their team this season and has scored 2 goals in the Conti cup already and 4 goals in the league. She’s very good in attack but also gets around a lot of the pitch to create options for her teammates. She’s strong and knows exactly how to convert her chances into goals. She will be very dangerous when coming forward but always good at tracking back too. Hopefully our defence can keep her at bay because when she gets confidence she’s very hard to stop.

Next up is Villa’s talented keeper Daphne Van Domselaar, joining Villa in the summer last year, she quickly showed how talented she is after a great performance in the Euro’s. The 23-year-old Dutch keeper has become a important part of the Villa team and has plenty of stand out attributes. Her shot stopping ability is top class and her distribution of the ball is also very good. She is very good in the air and keeps hold of the ball whenever she collects it. She’s been linking up well with her defenders and looks to have settled in perfectly in this Aston Villa set up. She’s a bit of a sweeper keeper and will come out of her 6 yard box and make it hard for our attackers to get past her. Our frontline will have to be at their best.

And finally, 31-year-old ex-Arsenal star Jordan Nobbs. For a midfielder she is very good in attack and defence and will be hard to get past. She gets a lot of possession and is a big part of the way Villa move forward on the wing. She has a very good relationship with Leon and links up well with all teammates. She’s not afraid of a tackle and will wear her heart on her sleeve as she tries to control the midfield, tracking back and moving the ball forward when necessary. She’s very good in front of goal and is known to take her chances when she can. She will look to lock down the midfield and control the game and our women will need to watch her closely.

A big game for our women and a chance to go into the final of this season’s Conti Cup and hopefully add another trophy to our cabinet.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think we need to keep an eye on vs Aston Villa?

Daisy Mae

