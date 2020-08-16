Which Barcelona players should Arsenal eye amidst supposed clearout?

Barcelona are believed to be eyeing a clearout after their devastating demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich this week, and Arsenal could well land one or more players that they have been targeting previously.

Sport.es claims that the Spanish giants are willing to cash-in on any of their current crop, bar four key players this summer, with the likes of Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi, Marc Andre Stegen and Frenkie de Jong unavailable for transfer.

Germany’s Bayern put the Catalan club to the sword in the Champions League quarter final last on Saturday night, coming away with a monster 8-2 loss after 90 minutes, which is believed to have been the final straw for club bosses as they look to make major changes this summer.

Personally if I could take my pick of their remaining stars, I would jump at the chance to sign Ansu Fati, who is tipped to take over from Messi in the long-run, but am assuming that they would not be open to selling their future prospects.

Arsenal have previously linked with a host of Barca’s current first-team squad, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic all believed to be surplus to requirements as Catalan club look to raise funds for an overhaul.

Dembele would be an amazing capture on ability, but his injury record raises huge doubts, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t consider signing him if we could agree on a fair price. That may be an issue considering the BBC reported that Barca paid a fee of up to £135.5 Million to Borussia Dortmund to land him only three summers ago.

Ivan Rakitic has very recently been linked with a switch to the Emirates, and given his age and the fact that he only has one year remaining on his contract, he could well be available for a relatively low price, and everybody knows we are in serious need of new midfielders.

Which Barcelona players would you most like to see in an Arsenal shirt going into the new season?

Patrick