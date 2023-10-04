Which changes should Jonas Eidevall make when Arsenal Women take on Manchester United?

Who should Arsenal Women’s Eidevall field against Manchester United? by Michelle

Arsenal Women lost their first game of the new WSL season. Liverpool found a way to beat our Gunners 1-0. Will that result haunt us for the rest of the season, or can Arsenal turn things around – just as Chelsea did after they lost away to Liverpool, in their first game of last season.

Versus Liverpool, Jonas Eidevall opted to start the following:

Zinsberger

McCabe, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley

Walti, Little, Maanum

Lacasse, Foord, Russo

This team tried to dispatch Liverpool, but couldn’t, and we can’t help but ask what changes Jonas Eidevall needs to make to take us back to winning ways. It’s hard to believe, but we haven’t won in the last three WSL games we’ve played..

If I were to make changes in the lineup versus the Red Devils, here are my changes.

Drop Manuela Zinsberger and start Sabrina D’Angelo. Zinsberger hasn’t been as good as we know her to be. Though harsh to say this, her levels have dropped; some feel she should have saved the Liverpool goal with ease..

Other than D’Angelo, I’d look to start Pelova. Since joining in January last season, the Dutch international has been a reliable part of our team; she saw us to some great wins.

I’d also like to unleash a new look on defence, which we expected upon the realisation of Rafaelle Souza’s exit and Leah Williamson’s injury. Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina are both top World Cup-proven defenders; what they were doing on the bench versus Liverpool, I do not know.

We may be well-equipped to win games with D’Angelo, Codina, Ilestedt, and Pelova being introduced in the starting 11. One thing’s for sure – another defeat for Arsenal this early in the WSL season, could seal their fate for the whole season..

What would be your starting line-up for our Arsenal Women Gooners? What changes should Eidevall make as our Gunners prepare to take on Manchester United on Friday 6th October?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

