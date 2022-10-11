Which channels you can watch the Arsenal Womens games in November and December

Arsenal Women´s Super League fixtures confirmed for November & December by Michelle

The fixtures for Arsenal´s games in the Barclays Women’s Super League matches in November and December have been confirmed now that broadcast selections are in place.

Arsenal Women begin November with an away game against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday, November 6th (2pm kick-off). The last time Arsenal faced Leicester City in the WSL fixture last season, they won 5 – 0 with great goals from Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema (2), Tobin Heath and an unfortunate (for Leicester!) own goal from Ashleigh Plumptre in the back of Leicester´s net. This match will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Arsenal´s other WSL match in November will be at Emirates Stadium against Manchester United on Saturday, November 19th (5.30pm kick-off). This will be Arsenal´s second 2022/23 WSL game of the season to take place at the Emirates, where a record-breaking crowd of 47,367 watched Eidevall’s side smash Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-0 win in September. This match will be live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal begin December with Everton visiting Meadow Park on Saturday, December 3rd (2pm kick-off). Arsenal won the fixture 3-0 last season thanks to goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. This match will be live on the FA Player.

And Arsenal´s final WSL game before the winter break will be away to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday, December 11th (4.15pm kick-off). Arsenal won 4-0 at Villa last season, with goals from Kim Little (2), Mana Iwabuchi and Kate McCabe. This match will be live on Sky Sports.

This fixture will be Arsenal´s last in the WSL until the New Year – but they face two further games in the UEFA Women’s Champions League before the winter break. Full schedule of Arsenal´s UEFA WCL games here.

Ticket information for all games is available here.

Michelle Maxwell

