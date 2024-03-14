Which Chelsea danger women do our Gunners need to manage in top-of-the-table WSL clash?

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women are set to face off against across town rivals Chelsea Women this weekend, in what could be our biggest game of the season yet. Both teams have won 4 of their last 5 games, and our Gunners currently sit in 3rd place and 3 points behind The Blues at the top of the WSL table. A win for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Friday would put us in a much better position for taking home the title this season. Chelsea have a lot of good players and, although their star striker Sam Kerr is missing, they will bring plenty of quality to contend with. Here’s a run down of who I think are Chelsea’s main danger women.

The first name that springs to mind is Lioness Lauren James. I’m sure I don’t need to tell you all how good she is, but when she’s on form she’s almost unstoppable. James is the 2nd highest WSL goalscorer this season, behind City’s Bunny Shaw. She had a top performance in her last game, where she picked up a goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester City. that saw them knock City out of the Continental Cup. She’s a big presence when on the pitch and likes to play with her strength, and is known to be somewhat aggressive. James knows how to find the back of the net, and create goals for her teammates, and has become a vital part of Emma Hayes’ squad. James will be well up for the game against us and will no doubt be a force, but if we can close her down and stay onto her, I think we will be just fine.

Niamh Charles is another Lioness that’s be consistently good for Chelsea all season. The 24-year-old, playing at right back, has made that position her own by putting in hard work and strong tackles. She’s very quick and good in the air. Not only is Charles good at defending but has had a very good season when pushing forward. She seems to be able to find passes that not many players can, and will be hard to stop if she gets going. She seems to play her best football in the WSL and will no doubt be a key player for Emma Hayes’ set up.

Lastly, Zecira Musovic, the 27-year-old Swedish keeper who set the Women’s World Cup alight and really put her name on the map. She hasn’t been playing recently but she did play against Everton in the Women’s FA Cup and picked up a clean sheet. It could honestly be her or Hannah Hampton who get the nod between the sticks. Both are quality keepers, making it hard for our ladies to get past as they rarely let any goals in. With our strength in attack though, I think it will be fine. After smashing Chelsea 4-1 at the Emirates when we last met in December 2023, neither team will want to let any goals in, and The Blues will certainly be looking to walk away with a clean sheet at home.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think are Chelsea’s danger women for this weekend?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

