Which Crystal Palace players do Arsenal need to watch out for on Saturday

Crystal Palace and their danger men

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Roy Hodgson and his Crystal Place squad to The Emirates on Saturday for another must-win game for Arteta and his squad. Coming off three losses in a row, moral must be a bit low but it’s the perfect time to bounce back and push hard for the second half of the season. The lads have just come back from warm weather training in Dubai and will hopefully be in tip top shape for the first London Derby of 2024.

Palace currently sit 14th on the ladder after a rocky start to the season, they’ve won a lot of points from draws and have only managed to get one win in the past 10 games (all competitions). They’re coming off a loss mid-week against Everton in the FA Cup in a repeat of last week’s clash and went home empty handed and knocked out of the cup, so they too might be struggling with a bit of moral and confidence.

One Palace lad that isn’t short of any confidence is Michael Olise, a player that many clubs, including Arsenal, seem to be interested in. The pacey winger is a serious danger when he gets on the ball, he’s really quick and smart on the turn and can burst into a run in seconds. Our defence will need to stay alert and having Zinchenko as a doubt and Tomiyasu in Qatar with Japan, Kiwior is going to have to be in fine form and will have a lot to handle. Stopping Olise should be one of Arsenal’s main concerns and will be a huge task for Kiwior.

Another pacey player to keep an eye on is Eze. Eze has only just returned to the match day squad and scored a goal on his return against Brentford. Playing mainly as a left winger for Hodgson, he’s good at breaking away and making runs down the wing. He knows how to find the back of the net and will take a shot on if he’s got the chance. I think White will be able to handle him, but he will need to stay focused as Eze can, like Olise, make a burst past you out of nowhere and with Ayew away with Ghana at AFCON, Eze might get a bit more freedom.

Palace come off a loss to Everton and after Hodgson played almost a full-strength squad, it’s going to be a tough game for them. Arsenal have had warm weather training and a two-week break whereas Palace played mid-week so you can expect Arsenal to look well rested and play better. But also, the door swings both ways, sometimes two weeks break can mess with the consistency of things, but I think Arsenal needed a break after a tough end to last year.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

