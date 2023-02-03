Which current players would feature in the best XI Arsenal imports?

Arsenal’s current team has some exciting English players, but there are also many imports as well.

This blend of homegrown talents and foreign players has made the Gunners an even stronger team to face and this is not the first time the team has had many impressive foreign imports.

The last team to win the Premier League for the club had several imported players and even the sides before that time contained others.

The Sun has now named the combined XI of the best foreigners Arsenal has had in its history.

However, no member of Mikel Arteta’s side made the cut, with Jens Lehmann, David O’Leary, Laurent Koscielny, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Patrick Vieira, Liam Brady, Robert Pires, Marc Overmars, Dennis Bergkamp, and Thierry Henry, making up an interesting lineup.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This lineup is understandably missing most of the current stars, considering most of them haven’t exactly won anything yet.

We have had a great season and could win the league if we work hard enough to stay atop the league table.

If we consistently achieve success and win a few league crowns, when this list is being made in five years, some of the current squad members may feature.

