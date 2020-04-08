Which five Arsenal players are ear-marked for moves this summer?

Arsenal could be set to give Mikel Arteta a limited transfer budget this summer, and the manager could be forced to sell in order to buy in the coming window.

Of course there is a lot of ifs and buts, with the remainder of the current campaign still to be played, potential qualification to the Europa or Champions League competitions, as well as the prospect of the transfer window being moved altogether with the season having been delayed, but a change in personnel is expected come the summer regardless of our finishing position this term.

A number of players are being linked with our club, as well as our own players linked with exits, but which realistically look like they could leave the club?

Unfortunately Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is most strongly linked with an exit, and with a year left on his current deal looks the most likely to leave. The supposed £50 Million fee could go a long way to boost our budget, but his departure would cost us more than that to replace in the short-term, and a new contract should be targeted at any means.

Lucas Torreira could be the next most likely to quit the club in the coming window. His agent is supposedly seeking out a return to Serie A this summer, and should an offer of €40 Million come in we would struggle to turn it down, especially if he really is eager to leave.

Shkodran Mustafi was the subject of interest from AC Milan in January, but the move was blocked, and they are still believed to be interested in the deal. The German has enjoyed a resurgence under Mikel Arteta but recently lost his starting role to the on-loan Pablo Mari, and with Willam Saliba already incoming the 27 year-old’s fate looks likely.

Hector Bellerin may come as a shock exit to some of you, but the reported interest in his signature, paired with his ongoing injury problems could see us part ways this summer. I’m in no shape or form saying he should be sold, but if an offer of £40 Million was to arrive, I think the club would take it.

The fifth and final name on the list goes to Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Arsenal youth product was enjoying a run of matches in the first-team this term, but has supposedly told Arteta that he was unhappy with being deployed at right-back, and has since been limited in match minutes. A new right-back is believed to be high on Arteta’s wishlist, and with a host of options in midfield already, I think he could be put on the transfer list in the coming months.

Who else could be auctioned off should we need to raise funds? If every player has his price, how much should the above realistically cost this summer?

Patrick