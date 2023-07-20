Which formations should Arsenal use next season to integrate our new arrivals?

Much has been said about how Arsenal could line up next season after the deals they have already completed and the others they’ve been tipped to complete before the transfer window closes.

However, amidst this, there’s one tactical move many would be keen to see which route Arteta takes. Which formation would the Spaniard tactician settle on? In the 2021-22 season, Arsenal mostly used the 4-2-3-1 formation; last season, they moved to the 4-3-3 formation, and what a success it was. Using the 4-3-3 formation next season could be the way, however, with the signings made and the need to consider keeping everyone happy.

Using 4-3-3 may see players like Kieran Tierney, Ben White, and Emile Smith-Rowe struggle for game time.

Formation change or Arteta not being rigid with one formation could be the way forward for Arteta. When he wants to attack his team to be on the front foot, he may field the 4-3-3 formation.

Ramsdale

Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko

Rice, Odegaard, Havertz

Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

However, he may opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation when he needs to be defensively cautious. A formation that could see Tierney get a slot at left-back, Odegaard drop deep, and Smith-Rowe could get a number 10 role in a lineup that may be like…

Ramsdale

White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney

Odegaard-Rice

Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli

Jesus

If I were Arteta, I’d be switching between these 2 formations expecting to get the best of the team.

Daniel O

