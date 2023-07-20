Which formations should Arsenal use next season to integrate our new arrivals?

Much has been said about how Arsenal could line up next season after the deals they have already completed and the others they’ve been tipped to complete before the transfer window closes.
However, amidst this, there’s one tactical move many would be keen to see which route Arteta takes. Which formation would the Spaniard tactician settle on? In the 2021-22 season, Arsenal mostly used the 4-2-3-1 formation; last season, they moved to the 4-3-3 formation, and what a success it was. Using the 4-3-3 formation next season could be the way, however, with the signings made and the need to consider keeping everyone happy.
Using 4-3-3 may see players like Kieran Tierney, Ben White, and Emile Smith-Rowe struggle for game time.
Formation change or Arteta not being rigid with one formation could be the way forward for Arteta. When he wants to attack his team to be on the front foot, he may field the 4-3-3 formation.
Ramsdale
Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko
Rice, Odegaard, Havertz
Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
However, he may opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation when he needs to be defensively cautious. A formation that could see Tierney get a slot at left-back, Odegaard drop deep, and Smith-Rowe could get a number 10 role in a lineup that may be like…
Ramsdale
White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney
Odegaard-Rice
Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli
Jesus
If I were Arteta, I’d be switching between these 2 formations expecting to get the best of the team.
Daniel O
3 2 4 1
This allows us to field all our best players in the same line up.
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel
Partey Rice
Saka Odegard Havertz Martinelli
Jesus
This formation also counter balances the lack of a lethal cf as The 4 behind the cf will all hit double digits for goals.
You all having Jesus as always starting, but watch out for Nketiah next season.
Based on Arsenal’s last game, we’d likely play with 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1 when we don’t have the ball and 3-2-4-1 with an inverted-fullback when we have the ball
At the beginning of the game, Kiwior played inverted-LB. I bet we’ll still play like this with Zinchenko and will only switch to the inverted-RB tactic if Timber is on the pitch
Changing sides to overload could be a great tactic to confuse the opposition, if we choose not to do a lot of hold-up play in the final-third. We’ll just inundate the pitch with diagonal passes and crosses
Arteta will probably employ Tierney when Timber is playing, and play Zinchenko when Ben white is playing. Rice will most probably play always, with Partey to deputize in his absence. Arteta will probably alternate between inverted LB and inverted RB. Havertz will play in the 8th, with Trossard alternating for him. Odegaard on the right. He might not experiment too much with his usual formation imo.
If he decides to experiment, then there are lots of possibilities with the new signings and I can’t even imagine what he might do. With Timber, Havertz and Rice, possibilities are there. But time will tell I guess.