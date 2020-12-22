Which former Arsenal targets must we look to in January? (Opinion)

Arsenal are linked with a number of players in each window, but with our club severely underwhelming at present, we will surely need to be making changes come January.

Arsenal will need to do more than turn their league campaign around, but with a 100% record in the Europa League at present, and with participation in two cup competitions, our season shouldn't be completely written off.

Our midfield came under the spotlight since our form took a horrendous turn, but there has definitely been improvements in that department.

Unfortunately the lack of creativity which we were lacking before, which dried up the amount of chances our goalscorers could put away, has had a knock-on effect, and now our strikers are in need of a boost.

With just over a week left until the winter transfer window opens, it will be interesting to see which positions the manager makes a priority.

We were strongly linked with a move for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard over the past 12 months, but he hasn’t had the best campaign thus far.

While I believe he has the talent, the fact that the previous campaign was cut short due to Covid, paired with the likelihood that the player was looking to quit Celtic Park as a number of clubs eyed his signature, he is yet to resurrect his amazing form of last term, and he may well be the last player being considered when we are already lacking confidence.

He may well be thinking a change in midfield could bring the desired effect however, and you would have to have lived under a rock not to have heard of our interest in Houssem Aouar.

The Lyon midfielder eventually ruled out leaving a couple of days before the October transfer window closed, but we was made to believe that the player was open to the switch previously, and he actually had a strange falling out with his club recently. The Mirror amongst other sources claim that another bid is likely next month.

We appear to be stacked in defence, but rumours continue that the manager is looking to bring in another centre-back, but I struggle to believe that would be a priority.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the main talking point currently, having been amazingly consistent in front of goal since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund up until signing his new deal, and the worry may now be that we need to look for his long-term replacement sooner rather than later.

Ligue 1 is supposedly set to endure some financial issues thanks to a failing TV deal, as reported by the Guardian, and we may well look to take advantage of that situation.

Memphis Depay is supposedly on the market for a lowly €5 Million fee next month, as MundoDeportivo reports the club is keen to cash-in as opposed to losing the forward for free in the summer, and that would be a coup if we could pull it off.

While it is great to speculate, the clubs plans could well change altogether, and the manager actually be relieved of his duties following our disgraceful form, and the new manager may not receive any backing if the club believe in the current crop at their disposal, but whether Arteta is your guy still or not, I think we can all agree that the squad needs improving in the transfer window.

Who should be top of the club’s wishlist next month? Which position is our weakest at present?

Patrick